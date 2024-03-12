Royce Da 5'9" Reveals Grudge Over Kanye West & Big Sean Upstaging Slaughterhouse

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Royce Da 5'9" spoke to its titular host about their rap group Slaughterhouse's time at SXSW in 2012. They performed for S.O.B.'s 30th anniversary party and were the last show of the night with a lineup that also included 2 Chainz, Machine Gun Kelly, and Big Sean. The latter, Royce's fellow Detroit MC, brought out Ye to perform "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and the crowd went ballistic. Now, Joe and his Slaughterhouse partner recalled how they felt when the G.O.O.D. Music duo (at the time) upstaged them and killed a lot of hype for their performance with something grander that came right before in the form of the Chicago artist.

"I’m still mad at [Ye] about that," Royce Da 5'9" shared on the podcast, although not in an overtly serious or combative tone. Him and Joe Budden got around to talking about it when the latter brought it up, and Budden even joked about still having nightmares about it. "I’m mad at Big Sean too," the podcast's special guest continued. "He’s the one who brought him out. He was on stage. He f***ing showed me, I’ll tell you that." For what it's worth, neither artist seems to hold any true animosity for the Yeezy mogul.

Royce Da 5'9" Appears On The Joe Budden Podcast: Watch

"Big Sean was up at SXSW, Slaughterhouse was closing... Why?!” Joe Budden told Royce Da 5'9". “Man, we back there doing our little Slaughterhouse chant. ‘All hands in the middle! Slaughterhouse on three! One, two, three!’ Then from the stage, [we heard], ‘La, la, la, la, wait ’til I get my money right.’ Everybody’s like, ‘Ahhh!’ I said, ‘Give me my hand! I ain’t f***ing with y’all! Y’all cr*zy as hell!' By the time we went up there, it ain’t look like the same crowd. I was tight."

To be clear, though, the Bad Meets Evil member isn't really mad at the Sean Don; they've collaborated a lot and have shown each other a lot of respect over the years. "Royce Da 5’9 is a literal big brother, so I gotta go with Royce,” "The Baddest" MC said of his fellow spitter on Drink Champs, picking him over another Detroit legend in Eminem. “Eminem is, like I said, a god MC and a dream come true to work with, but I’ve been in the trenches with Royce for real." For more news on Royce Da 5'9", Joe Budden, Big Sean, and Kanye West, stay logged into HNHH.

