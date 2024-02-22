What Is Royce Da 5'9's Best-Selling Album?

Since he debuted in the late ‘90s, Royce Da 5’9" has released over 10 albums, as well as several EPs and mixtapes. Over time, the Detroit-based rapper has carved out a distinguished space in the Hip Hop landscape. Certainly, his impact on the genre extends far beyond his hometown roots. The rapper’s skill on the mic is undeniable, and he has been rightly praised for his talent. However, critical acclaim is not the only thing Royce Da 5’9" has achieved with his albums. He has also earned notable commercial success with many of his projects. However, in terms of sales, one album in his discography stands out as king, beating out the rest by a wide margin.

Read More: Royce Da 5'9 And Detroit Pistons Collab To Celebrate J. Dilla

The Impressive Numbers Of Hell: The Sequel

Hell: The Sequel is by far the biggest album in Royce Da 5’9’s catalog. While the rapper has an extensive discography with over 20 projects, this is one of only two albums that are certified in the US. Additionally, it is the sole album by the rapper to sell enough units to earn certifications outside the US. The album has sold 500,000 units in the US, and as such, is a RIAA Gold-certified album. Hell: The Sequel is Gold-certified in the UK for over 100,000 album units sold. Finally, in Australia, the album has sold over 70,000 units, and is certified Platinum.

The Rise Of Bad Meets Evil

The iconic Hip Hop duo Bad Meets Evil consists of two prolific artists: Royce Da 5’9 and Eminem. The two formed the group in 1998, joining forces to create timeless music. In October 1998, they debuted with their double single, “Nuttin’ To Do” and “Scary Movies.” Unfortunately, they broke up soon after, following a feud between Royce and D12, Em’s Hip Hop collective.

Subsequently, both Royce Da 5’9 and Eminem moved on to focus on their solo careers, releasing many albums. However, in 2011, the two reunited, and released Hell: The Sequel to critical and commercial success. It is their only album to date, and they have not released any new music since then. While Em and Royce have featured each other on their solo projects, fans hope Bad Meets Evil comes together to make another project.

Read More: Bad Meets Evil Snapped Over Havoc Production On "Welcome 2 Hell"

A Collaborative Triumph

Undoubtedly, this is one of the most impressive albums Royce da 5’9 has ever created. The 11-track project showcases the impeccable chemistry and lyrical prowess that define the Bad Meets Evil collaboration. From the first track “Welcome 2 Hell,” the duo wastes no time in delivering hard-hitting verses over gritty production. It sets the tone for the project’s relentless energy and raw lyricism. Additionally, the project’s two singles are standout tracks whose successes contributed to the sales of the project. “Fast Lane,” the lead single, peaked at number 32 on the Hot 100 chart. Furthermore, “Lighters” ft. Bruno Mars peaked at number four and sold over two million certified single units.

Throughout the project, Royce da 5’9 and Eminem display remarkable synergy. They seamlessly complement each other’s styles and push each other to new lyrical heights. In conclusion, this body of work stands as a testament to the enduring talent and collaborative spirits of the two rappers. It remains a cornerstone of modern Hip Hop and a must-listen for fans of the genre.

[via]