- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Sends Shots At Lupe Fiasco On New SongThe former podcast co-hosts' feud is more of a sparring battle of skill and authenticity rather than some personal beef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Reveals His Picks For Rap GOATEminem hits Twitter with a list of rappers that he would consider the greatest of all time.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Taps Royce Da 5'9" & Boogie For Australian TourBad Meets Evil meets Boogie. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Vs. Tory Lanez: Artists & Fans Enjoy The CompetitionA bit of healthy competition between Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas has captivated the masses. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsRoyce Da 5'9" "Book Of Ryan" ReviewRoyce Da 5'9"s "Book Of Ryan" is a triumph in storytelling, lyricism, and self-reflection. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" & Eminem Bring Back Bad Meets Evil On "Caterpillar"Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem prove they're among the lyrical elite on "Caterpillar."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" Makes It Seem Effortless On "Stay Woke"Royce Da 5'9"'s pen game is unparalleled, and "Stay Woke" is proof. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPRhyme Talk New Album, 2 Chainz, And Whether Premier Will Ever Do TrapIf you're talking to Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier, you better put some respect on 2 Chainz' name. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Shares "Book Of Ryan" Tracklist & Album CoverRoyce Da 5'9" shares the tracklist to his most personal album yet.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" Is Officially DoneGet hype for some new Royce & PrimoBy Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsRoyce Da 5'9" Puts Eminem Haters On BlastRoyce Da 5'9" lays down the law.By Mitch Findlay
- BarsKxng Crooked & Royce Da 5'9" Spit Bars On "Truth (Why You Mad)"HNHH PREMIERE - Kxng Crooked and Royce Da 5'9" are stylin' on you.By Mitch Findlay
- BarsRoyce Da 5'9" & Nolan The Ninja Trade Deadly Bars On "Calisthenics"Nolan The Ninja holds his own on a track with Royce Da 5'9". By Mitch Findlay