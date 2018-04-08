sit down
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Funny Marco InterviewIt looks like the 41-year-old is going on quite the content creator press run in support of her brand new album, "Pink Friday 2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy & T.I. Detail Possible Sit Down With Gucci ManeT.I. and Jeezy discuss the possibility of sitting down with Gucci Mane, bringing an end to one of hip-hop's longest-running beefs. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Big Mad Over Jay-Z & Beyonce's National Anthem SnubThe cycle continues. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLeBron James Says Nipsey Hussle's Death Is "One Of America's Most Tragic Events"LeBron James explains why Nipsey Hussle's death is resonating so hard.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden Hypes Up 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Collab "Two-Dollar Bill"2 Chainz talks to Joe Budden about his new banger with Lil Wayne.By Devin Ch
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- MusicJamie Foxx Has Dinner With Brockhampton & Gushes Over Their Video"You're so talented."By Devin Ch