Lil Wayne Reveals Why He’s Not Afraid Of A.I.

It goes without saying that advancements in technology can help a lot of people. According to Lil Wayne, however, that's not always the case. During a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's podcast, Not Just Football, he was asked to share his thoughts on artificial intelligence (A.I.). He made it clear that he's a big fan of it, but not for the reasons one may expect. Apparently, his love for the tool is based purely on the fact that its skills pale in comparison to his.

"I love that A.I. is what it is," he explained. "I love to be able to stand right next to whoever A.I. is [...] and I know I'm still better."

Lil Wayne went on to recall using A.I. to generate a few verses, just to see what the results would be. "They all sucked," he admitted. The hitmaker says this only validated his belief that the technology could never replace him. He added that those in fear of losing their jobs to A.I. should simply focus on becoming better at whatever it is they do.

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter" 20th Anniversary Tour

Lil Wayne's take on A.I. comes just a couple of days after he announced that he'll be hitting the road again in honor of the 20th anniversary of his iconic Tha Carter series. He'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game.

The tour is scheduled to begin at the end of June with a performance in Bangor, Maine. Lil Wayne will go on to perform in cities like Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, Fort Worth, and more. He'll wrap things up in October with a stop in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The upcoming anniversary tour will follow the trek around North America that he went on last year in support of his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI. That time around, he stopped in Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta, among other cities. Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys joined him as supporting acts.