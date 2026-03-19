Lil Wayne Reveals Why He’s Not Afraid Of A.I.

BY Caroline Fisher
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Lil Wayne Not Afraid A.I.
Lil Wayne co-headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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During a recent podcast appearance, Lil Wayne shared his unfiltered take on artificial intelligence, making it clear that he's a fan.

It goes without saying that advancements in technology can help a lot of people. According to Lil Wayne, however, that's not always the case. During a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's podcast, Not Just Football, he was asked to share his thoughts on artificial intelligence (A.I.). He made it clear that he's a big fan of it, but not for the reasons one may expect. Apparently, his love for the tool is based purely on the fact that its skills pale in comparison to his.

"I love that A.I. is what it is," he explained. "I love to be able to stand right next to whoever A.I. is [...] and I know I'm still better."

Lil Wayne went on to recall using A.I. to generate a few verses, just to see what the results would be. "They all sucked," he admitted. The hitmaker says this only validated his belief that the technology could never replace him. He added that those in fear of losing their jobs to A.I. should simply focus on becoming better at whatever it is they do.

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter" 20th Anniversary Tour

Lil Wayne's take on A.I. comes just a couple of days after he announced that he'll be hitting the road again in honor of the 20th anniversary of his iconic Tha Carter series. He'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game.

The tour is scheduled to begin at the end of June with a performance in Bangor, Maine. Lil Wayne will go on to perform in cities like Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, Fort Worth, and more. He'll wrap things up in October with a stop in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The upcoming anniversary tour will follow the trek around North America that he went on last year in support of his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI. That time around, he stopped in Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta, among other cities. TygaBelly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys joined him as supporting acts.

Read More: Lil Wayne Announces New “Tha Carter” 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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