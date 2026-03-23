Reginae Carter Claims Lil Wayne Dated Solange And Other Celebrities

BY Cole Blake
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Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter appear onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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Reginae Carter also brought up Lil Wayne's relationships with Nivea and Trina while discussing Solange on her podcast.

Reginae Carter recently spoke about his father's love life while she was growing up, revealing during an interview with Toie Ashanti for her podcast Heir Time that Lil Wayne did date Solange at some point. She also brought up Nivea and Trina.

“I was telling my friend the other day… how like I used to love Nivea,” she said. “I begged for Niv to come to my party. Like I used to dress like Nivea for my party.” From there, she brought up Trina and Solange Knowles, adding: "Girl, I love Nivea. I love Trina. I love Solange… Yeah. He had a few. I love everybody."

The comments come after Bow Wow went viral in 2020 for claiming that Wayne and Solange were previously in a relationship. During a conversation on the app, Clubhouse, he remarked that "everyone knows that Solange and Lil Wayne dated." Neither Wayne nor Solange has personally confirmed the claims that they dated.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

Lil Wayne's “Tha Carter” 20th Anniversary Tour

Reginae Carter's viral comments come after Lil Wayne announced that he will be hitting the road again this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Tha Carter. In doing so, he'll be bringing along 2 Chainz and The Game as special guests. The Game will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, The Documentary. The tour kicks off on June 30 with a performance in Bangor, Maine, followed by stops in Denver, Nashville, and more cities across North America.

Wayne's Tha Carter shows aren't the only high-profile anniversary concerts this summer. Jay-Z also announced that he'll be hosting two events at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Tickets for those shows went on sale on Monday and resulted in massive queues. Users on social media complained about upwards of 800,000 fans trying to purchase tickets.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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