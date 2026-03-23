Reginae Carter recently spoke about his father's love life while she was growing up, revealing during an interview with Toie Ashanti for her podcast Heir Time that Lil Wayne did date Solange at some point. She also brought up Nivea and Trina.

“I was telling my friend the other day… how like I used to love Nivea,” she said. “I begged for Niv to come to my party. Like I used to dress like Nivea for my party.” From there, she brought up Trina and Solange Knowles, adding: "Girl, I love Nivea. I love Trina. I love Solange… Yeah. He had a few. I love everybody."

The comments come after Bow Wow went viral in 2020 for claiming that Wayne and Solange were previously in a relationship. During a conversation on the app, Clubhouse, he remarked that "everyone knows that Solange and Lil Wayne dated." Neither Wayne nor Solange has personally confirmed the claims that they dated.

Lil Wayne's “Tha Carter” 20th Anniversary Tour

Reginae Carter's viral comments come after Lil Wayne announced that he will be hitting the road again this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Tha Carter. In doing so, he'll be bringing along 2 Chainz and The Game as special guests. The Game will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, The Documentary. The tour kicks off on June 30 with a performance in Bangor, Maine, followed by stops in Denver, Nashville, and more cities across North America.