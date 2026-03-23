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Relationships
Reginae Carter Claims Lil Wayne Dated Solange And Other Celebrities
Reginae Carter also brought up Lil Wayne's relationships with Nivea and Trina while discussing Solange on her podcast.
By
Cole Blake
March 23, 2026