Lil Wayne Reveals "Tha Carter VI" Tour Dates

2025 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Lil Wayne performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne is enlisting a healthy number of special guests to accompany him across the 34 cities he's traveling to as well.

Lil Wayne is fully back in business this year and he's giving his fans a lot to be happy about. On top of a brand-new solo album, the Louisiana great is also going to be embarking on a lengthy tour to boot. Per Consequence, Weezy will be hitting up 34 cities across North America for Tha Carter VI.

The namesake tour will begin on June 6 with the Madison Square Garden show, the same day he will be dropping his album. That will be his first headlining a show at the iconic sports venue. However, Lil Wayne will let the fans sit with the project for over a month before hitting the road again.

July 30 will be when it restarts, with Bristow, Virginia being the "first" location. In conjunction with smaller markets like Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Holmdel, New Jersey, Lil Wayne is visiting all of the major ones as well. Detroit, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more will all get to witness him in the flesh.

The tour will conclude on October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joining him along the way will be Tyga, NoCap, Belly Gang Kushington, as well as the Hot Boys. According to Consequence, it looks like the only show that will include the group performing together will be in Oklahoma City.

Moreover, the poster for the tour alludes to the fact that fans will be hearing tracks from across Tha Carter series live.

Lil Wayne New Album 2025
lil wayne
lil wayne

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will start this Thursday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Then, there's going to be a public ticket on-sale on Friday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster as well.

All in all, this should be an exciting run for Lil Wayne. It's been nearly seven full years since Tha Carter V, and over five since his last solo album. As we mentioned earlier, Tha Carter VI will be out on Friday, June 6. Details on the tracklist and features remain fairly scarce. However, there are going to be some left-field collaborations that many won't see coming.

"If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, 'Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?'" he told Rolling Stone.

