Kenyon Martin Ignites Heated Debate After Claiming Rick Ross Has A Better Catalog Than Kendrick Lamar

Gil's Arena has become one of the best sports platforms in North America. Gilbert Arenas has put together a solid cast, including Nick Young, Rashad McCants, Kenyon Martin, and Brandon Jennings. He even has Skip Bayless on sometimes, for good measure.

Sometimes, the debates on this show can get a little bit wacky. After all, this is a new form of sports talk television, and hot takes get you traction. More clicks are more dollars. That is the name of the game, and Arenas' co-hosts are well aware of this. That is not to say their hot takes aren't authentic. Instead, they just know how to put a good segment together.

This is exactly what occurred last night as the Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the halftime report, Jennings, McCants, and Martin got into a heated debate about Kendrick Lamar.

It was here that Martin made the eyebrow-raising claim that Rick Ross has a better catalog than Kendrick Lamar. McCants could not believe what he was hearing, and the two engaged in a spirited back-and-forth.

Kenyon Martin Speaks His Mind

At the end of the day, these kinds of debates come down to taste. For most people, putting Ross above Kendrick is just a step too far. However, there are certainly a ton of Ross fans out there who would agree with the premise of Martin's point.

Interestingly enough, the fans will get to decide how they feel about Ross on Thursday as he looks to take on French Montana in a VERZUZ battle. While Montana isn't comparable to Kendrick in any way, this battle could act as a litmus test for what Martin had to say.