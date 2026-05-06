Kenyon Martin Ignites Heated Debate After Claiming Rick Ross Has A Better Catalog Than Kendrick Lamar

BY Alexander Cole
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High School Basketball: Hoophall West High School Invitational
Dec 2, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Former NBA player Kenyon Martin in attendance during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Kenyon Martin was on Gil's Arena with Rashad McCants on Tuesday night, and it led to a heated Rick Ross vs. Kendrick Lamar debate.

Gil's Arena has become one of the best sports platforms in North America. Gilbert Arenas has put together a solid cast, including Nick Young, Rashad McCants, Kenyon Martin, and Brandon Jennings. He even has Skip Bayless on sometimes, for good measure.

Sometimes, the debates on this show can get a little bit wacky. After all, this is a new form of sports talk television, and hot takes get you traction. More clicks are more dollars. That is the name of the game, and Arenas' co-hosts are well aware of this. That is not to say their hot takes aren't authentic. Instead, they just know how to put a good segment together.

This is exactly what occurred last night as the Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the halftime report, Jennings, McCants, and Martin got into a heated debate about Kendrick Lamar.

It was here that Martin made the eyebrow-raising claim that Rick Ross has a better catalog than Kendrick Lamar. McCants could not believe what he was hearing, and the two engaged in a spirited back-and-forth.

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Kenyon Martin Speaks His Mind

At the end of the day, these kinds of debates come down to taste. For most people, putting Ross above Kendrick is just a step too far. However, there are certainly a ton of Ross fans out there who would agree with the premise of Martin's point.

Interestingly enough, the fans will get to decide how they feel about Ross on Thursday as he looks to take on French Montana in a VERZUZ battle. While Montana isn't comparable to Kendrick in any way, this battle could act as a litmus test for what Martin had to say.

Only time will tell whether or not Martin's hot take ages poorly, or surprisingly well. We're sure our readers are going to have their own opinions, and we want to hear them in the comments section below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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