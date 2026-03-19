not just football

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Lil Wayne Reveals Why He’s Not Afraid Of A.I.
During a recent podcast appearance, Lil Wayne shared his unfiltered take on artificial intelligence, making it clear that he's a fan.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 19, 2026