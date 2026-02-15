LaRussell Provides More Context For His Controversial Lil Wayne Comments

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
LaRussell More Context Controversial Lil Wayne Comments
Feb 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; LaRussell performs before the game during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LaRussell said during a podcast that after he grew up, he came to the conclusion that Lil Wayne doesn't have much substance in his music.

Hip-hop debates are always fiery among fans, but LaRussell recently learned the hard way that the conversation can be even more combative when you're an artist. After his controversial comments about Lil Wayne on the podcast The Truth Hurts, he took to his Twitter page to explain himself more.

Basically, the Vallejo rapper said that after he grew up, he came to the conclusion that Weezy doesn't have a lot of lyrical substance in most of his catalog. Fans immediately clapped back, accusing his recent Jay-Z deal for distribution from Roc Nation of influencing this attack on Young Money. Fans have peddled similar conspiracy theories concerning Drake-bashing or criticisms of Nicki Minaj.

As such, Russell took to Twitter to add an edit of more clips of the podcast segment where these comments land, hoping to add more context of his genuine Wayne fandom. "FULL CONTEXT!!! CASE CLOSED!!! WRAP IT UP!!! THE MEDIA WILL HAVE YOU MAKING AN ENEMY OUT OF THE HERO!!! WEEZY I LOVE YOU! GOOD DAY LOSERS," he captioned his video.

What Did LaRussell Say About Lil Wayne?

Here's partly what the MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN! artist said before the critical parts of his Tunechi assessment: "Then I found Lil Wayne. One of the homies put me on Wayne, and it was like, bars. I used to have a notebook, bars. So, there's two introductions to Wayne. There's an introduction to Wayne that's through culture and your parents that you have no merit in. And then there's an introduction when you get to dive. Mines, I think it was like, Da Drought 2. And that was my reintroduction. Man, Dedication mixtapes, Da Droughts. I just got immersed. This was pre-No Ceilings. I love Wayne so much. But I understand how someone could be like, 'Man, this isn't the Wayne that I remember.'"

"I've seen the negative that he contributed to the community. And I have to look like, 'Man, what are the songs where he really talked about something and gave?'" LaRussell said of Lil Wayne in the clip that went viral. "Out of a thousand-song catalog, it's minute on this end," he went on. "Man, 'Tie My Hands.' One of the greatest records ever. If I hug you once, but I slap the s**t out you a thousand times, your affinity for me, you're probably gon' remember me for this."

