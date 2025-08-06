All three installments of Lil Wayne's iconic mixtape series, Da Drought, as well as his project, Dedication, are now available on streaming services. The move came without any promotion or announcement from the rapper, according to Billboard.

Wayne originally released Da Drought in 2003, with its sequel coming a year later. He then dropped Dedication with DJ Drama in 2005 before eventually returning to Da Drought for a third project in 2007.

The addition of the mixtapes to streaming platforms has fans on social media stoked. "This is the best thing to happen for any 25-35 year old right now," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "If all lil Wayne mixtape were albums; the debate of the greatest ever probably would be over; because he definitely got one of his best works on his mixtapes."

It isn't the first time Wayne's made headlines in recent years for bringing his iconic mixtapes to streaming platforms. He previously provided rereleases for No Ceilings and Sorry 4 the Wait. Those projects originally released in 2009 and 2011.

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI"

Earlier this year, Wayne dropped his fourteenth solo studio album, Tha Carter VI. It features appearances from BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, and Kodak Black. Wayne's sons, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, also contributed to the project. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, after reaching first-week sales of 108,000 album-equivalent units.

Wayne celebrated the release of Tha Carter VI by hosting a massive concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City in June. Following that show, he kicked off a tour in support of the album on July 30th with a show in Virginia. The next show is set for Mansfield, Massachusetts on Wednesday night. He'll be performing across the United States and Canada through October. Tyga is serving as an opening act.