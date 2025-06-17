Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi, says that his dad wrote "most" of Drake's music. He discussed the two long-time collaborators during an interview caught by HipHopAllDay, in which he was asked who is the better artist. "My dad wrote most of his sh*t, if it wasn't for my pops there wouldn't be no Drake," Novi responded to the question.

Fans on social media have been divided over the comments. "Imagine taking the words of a 15 year old as a fact and posting it. You n****s are SHAMELESS," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "And this is how the beef between Wayne and drake starts."

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI"

Lil Novi's comments come after Lil Wayne dropped his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, earlier this month. Despite the anticipation, the project was mostly seen as a disappointment by critics, with Pitchfork even giving it a 2.9/10.

The track list features guest appearances from BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, Kodak Black, and even Lil Novi. The project debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

In addition to Wayne's new project, Drake is also working on an album of his own. He previously confirmed so while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. As caught by Rolling Stone, he added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”