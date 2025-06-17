Lil Wayne's Son Lil Novi Claims His Dad Wrote Most Of Drake's Music

BY Cole Blake 512 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Weezyana Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Rapper Lil Wayne and Drake perform during Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Lil Novi was asked whether Lil Wayne or Drake is the better rapper during a recent interview that's circulating online.

Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi, says that his dad wrote "most" of Drake's music. He discussed the two long-time collaborators during an interview caught by HipHopAllDay, in which he was asked who is the better artist. "My dad wrote most of his sh*t, if it wasn't for my pops there wouldn't be no Drake," Novi responded to the question.

Fans on social media have been divided over the comments. "Imagine taking the words of a 15 year old as a fact and posting it. You n****s are SHAMELESS," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "And this is how the beef between Wayne and drake starts."

Read More: Lil Wayne's Son, Lil Novi, Reveals What He Thinks Is His Dad's Best Album

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI"

Lil Novi's comments come after Lil Wayne dropped his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, earlier this month. Despite the anticipation, the project was mostly seen as a disappointment by critics, with Pitchfork even giving it a 2.9/10.

The track list features guest appearances from BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, Kodak Black, and even Lil Novi. The project debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

In addition to Wayne's new project, Drake is also working on an album of his own. He previously confirmed so while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. As caught by Rolling Stone, he added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Fans think the project will be titled, Iceman, due to a recent Instagram post from the Toronto rapper. Adin Ross recently claimed the project is done. "I can't tell too much, but yes, the new album is going to be amazing," Ross said during a livestream. "The f**k you want me to say, bro? Yes, the new album, it's going to be really good. I think it's a very, very, very, very, very, very important album for Drake's career. And I'll explain why after. But that s**t tough."

Read More: Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi Delivers Polarizing Remix Of Playboi Carti’s “Like Weezy”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Music Lil Wayne's Son Says Playboi Carti Has Reached His Dad's Level: "He's There" 1.6K
unnamed (21) Mixtapes Lil Wayne Makes Triumphant Return After 7 Years With Star-Studded "The Carter 6," But No Drake & Nicki Minaj 6.1K
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Lil Wayne To Make Cameo In His Son's Music Video As Fans Debate The 15-Year-Old’s Artistic Style 1.6K
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-4 Music Playboi Carti Equates Himself To Lil Wayne While Celebrating "MUSIC" Success 1483