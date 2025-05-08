Despite the Kendrick Lamar battle's grandiosity, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about Drake and his next solo album. During a recent livestream caught by TAKECAREVIBEZ on Twitter, DJ Akademiks offered some curious predictions about this upcoming project.

First off, the hip-hop journalist looked at a clip of OVO artist Smiley talking about the hardcore work ethic going into Drake's new album. "Brother, I'm telling you, I seen him the other day," Smiley remarked. "We're at a party, and he was in the other room by himself. Eating past with... You know the wired headphones, the old headphones? Billionaire having the wired headphones, eating pasta, writing music. While we have a whole f***ing party going on. He's on a different mode right now.

"Even at the 'NOKIA' video shoot, while he was done, in the breaks, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording," he continued. "So, like, he's in that crazy world right now. You see his caption? The man's talking his s**t because he's in that mode right now."

When Is Drake's Album Coming Out?

As such, Akademiks acknowledged his potential bias and said Drizzy has told him he's going to "pop his s**t" on this LP. This refers to not primarily rap beef, but also people who switched up on him and previous romantic relationships. Also, Ak said it will mainly be a hip-hop-centric, Scorpion-style record, and he thinks the 6ix God's back against the wall will fuel amazing work.

In fact, DJ Akademiks praised Meek Mill for putting in a lot of killer freestyles during his Drake beef. He said the Toronto superstar will want to protect his legacy and affirm his dominance, especially after the battle. "He won't ever be pushed out the game until he voluntarily leaves," Akademiks claimed.