J. Cole Reveals Where His "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off" Is Going Next

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
J Cole Reveals Where Trunk Sale Tour The Fall Off Going Next
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
J. Cole's next East Coast stop on his "Trunk Sale" tour for his new album "The Fall-Off" might be the biggest stop yet on this road trip.

J. Cole always loves to connect with fans on a more personal level than most rappers at his popularity level, a tradition he's championing while promoting his new (and purportedly final) album, The Fall-Off. The big rollout strategy in this regard is Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour, in which he's driving around the United States in a Honda Civic to sell CDs of the new LP.

Now, thanks to a Twitter update from the man himself on Friday (February 13), we know where he's heading next... The Big Apple. "New York Cityyyyy," he wrote on the social media platform, which led to a lot of excited but also disappointed reactions. The latter category refers to folks in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and other cities up the East Coast who hoped they would experience the next tour stop.

Beyond this, though, the Dreamville artist didn't really share any other details about what he's doing for this "Trunk Sale" tour stop or where exactly in New York City he will go. We're sure those specifics will come in due time. But in the meantime, if you're in NYC and want to capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, keep your eyes, ears, and social media feeds peeled...

J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

Throughout J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour for The Fall-Off, he has gone to campuses in North Carolina, clubs, sold CDs to fans at a mall, invited fans into his car to listen to the album with him as they drive around, and more. It's been very heartening to see fans connect with, enjoy, and treasure this experience in the moment, even if you're a Cole hater.

Some J. Cole fans even got to impress him, as a clip went viral of a fan freestyling for him. Maybe that fan might land a Dreamville deal one day...

In any case, this announcement for New York City has fans hoping that The Fall-Off's "Trunk Sale" tour will last for a while longer. Of course, Cole can't hit every single city in the United States. But it seems like he, his team, and his fans are all having a really good time.

Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

