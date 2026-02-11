J. Cole Lays Out Strict Rules For His Fans During Club Appearance

J. Cole recently showed up to a nightclub in Atlanta to promote the release of his new album, The Fall-Off, and a viral video of him laying down some groundrules is going viral on social media. In the clip, he tells fans to relax and not rush him, promising to make his way around and introduce himself to everyone.

"What we're gonna do is, I'm gonna walk around, you'll see me, and we're gonna say what's up," Cole explained. "What I don't want to do is, I'm sitting right here, and y'all are doing this [mimicks recording with his phone.] Two hours of that? Nah. Y'all relax and enjoy yourselves. It's a big spot, there's a bar right there. I'm gonna walk around, and we're gonna be chilling."

Cole similarly tried to control the excitement of his fans while selling CD copies of The Fall-Off at North Carolina A&T University, earlier this week.

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Sales

J. Cole dropped The Fall-Off, last Friday, as his seventh studio album. The project is already off to a hot start, with Talk of the Charts estimating it will debut on the charts after moving 300,000 album equivalent units during its first week of availability.

Following the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole discussed the future of his career during an "AMA" with fans on social media. In doing so, he explained that he wants to start focusing on producing music for other artists instead of himself. "I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top," he said.