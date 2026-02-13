Clavicular Gets Involved In Massive Brawl At New York City Club

Clavicular continues to find himself (or put himself) into disadvantageous situations. The content creator was involved in more controversy in the wee hours of the morning today in New York City. While out at a club there, he got wrapped into a fight that got out of control.

In a pair of clips caught by DramaAlert on X, the first one shows a man going for an all-out attack on Clavicular, real name Braden Peters. The guy trying to go after him can be seen being held back as much as possible by a few other clubgoers. As for Clavicular, he too was being restrained by someone else so he couldn't escalate things further.

However, in the first video, he doesn't seem all that fazed by the tense situation. In fact, he doesn't even seem to want to throw down with his assailant. At the most, he's trying to keep the dude at a distance as he tries to push towards him.

A second (albeit much worse) angle shows how Clavicular got tied into this mess in the first place. As the caption over the video claims, he was trying to break up another skirmish that was going down. Amid the messy camera work, it appears that this debacle had one dude pinned to the dancefloor.

Who Is Clavicular?

Whether or not he was trying to be a good person or if that guy was his friend is up for debate right now. While this situation seems to be much tamer than previous ones he's been tied up in, it doesn't help his public image that much.

Not too long ago, the controversial looksmaxxing influencer was seen unapologetically bumping Kanye West's "HH" single.

For those wondering, looksmaxxing is when someone tries to cap out their physical attractiveness.

He requested it at a club in Miami, along with fellow red pill contemporaries like Andrew and Tristan Tate and Sneako.