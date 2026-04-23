We are learning more regarding the arrest of Detroit rapper AllStar JR. Thanks to DJ Akademiks, we have an image of the 32-year-old standing over NBA Ben 10. This photo was acquired through surveillance cameras which we have to assume are from Confessions, the Houston restaurant where the latter was shot.

The NBA YoungBoy affiliate is blurred out in the picture, which was initially released by the feds. AllStar JR can also be seen pointing and potentially shooting his firearm at him as well.

A second image shows a clearer shot of JR's face as the other one makes it difficult to see who is allegedly shooting.

On top of this imagery, though, we have also have a criminal complaint against Jeremy Christopher Ford, aka AllStar JR. The document accuses him of being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

If you are a felon, that prohibits you from using and/or holding a gun. Moreover, the complaint says he committed this crime on or around April 8 in the Southern District of Texas. That just so happens to the day and rough location of the NBA Ben 10 shooting.

It's still not 100 percent clear though that AllStar JR was the one who shot at the Louisiana native. It's also not for certain that his arrest is tied to this case.

AllStar JR Arrested On Way To Vlad TV Interview

However, if you have been following this story, you know JR has been suggesting that he allegedly did do this. For example, he made a post with the caption, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him."

In that same Instagram carousel he said, "Thought He Was Mob Ties [crossing fingers emoji] Til I Shot His A*s A Few Times."

Moreover, AllStar JR has been taunting NBA Ben 10 during his recovery in the hospital.

Another interesting piece of information regarding the former's arrest has been the fact that he was reportedly on his way to an interview with DJ Vlad.