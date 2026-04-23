Feds Release Photo Showing AllStar JR Standing Over NBA Ben 10

BY Zachary Horvath
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On top of this potentially incriminating photo, more details regarding AllStar JR's arrest have come to light.

We are learning more regarding the arrest of Detroit rapper AllStar JR. Thanks to DJ Akademiks, we have an image of the 32-year-old standing over NBA Ben 10. This photo was acquired through surveillance cameras which we have to assume are from Confessions, the Houston restaurant where the latter was shot.

The NBA YoungBoy affiliate is blurred out in the picture, which was initially released by the feds. AllStar JR can also be seen pointing and potentially shooting his firearm at him as well.

A second image shows a clearer shot of JR's face as the other one makes it difficult to see who is allegedly shooting.

On top of this imagery, though, we have also have a criminal complaint against Jeremy Christopher Ford, aka AllStar JR. The document accuses him of being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

If you are a felon, that prohibits you from using and/or holding a gun. Moreover, the complaint says he committed this crime on or around April 8 in the Southern District of Texas. That just so happens to the day and rough location of the NBA Ben 10 shooting.

It's still not 100 percent clear though that AllStar JR was the one who shot at the Louisiana native. It's also not for certain that his arrest is tied to this case.

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AllStar JR Arrested On Way To Vlad TV Interview

However, if you have been following this story, you know JR has been suggesting that he allegedly did do this. For example, he made a post with the caption, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him."

In that same Instagram carousel he said, "Thought He Was Mob Ties [crossing fingers emoji] Til I Shot His A*s A Few Times."

Moreover, AllStar JR has been taunting NBA Ben 10 during his recovery in the hospital.

Another interesting piece of information regarding the former's arrest has been the fact that he was reportedly on his way to an interview with DJ Vlad.

It's become a running joke that rappers who do sit-downs with him wind up snitching on themselves. As a result, many believe DJ Vlad is a secret federal official. JR was arrested in California.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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