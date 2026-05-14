NBA Ben10 Reportedly Shot In Baton Rouge Following April Shooting In Houston

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA Ben10 Hospital Facial
Image Via @babyboyten On Instagram
Back in early April, NBA Ben10 was shot in an incident in Houston. Now, it has been reported that he was shot again.

NBA Ben10 has reportedly been shot for a second time in as many months, according to WBRZ News. If you may remember, Ben10 was shot in Houston last April. This subsequently led to the arrest of AllStar Jr.

According to the new report, Ben10 and two others were shot in Baton Rouge during a shooting on Wells Street. A private vehicle took three men to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Defends Ben10’s Mother After Houston Shooting

NBA Ben10 Taken To Hospital

The shooting from back in April led to weeks of social media back and forth, with AllStar Jr. issuing diss tracks against the likes of J Prince JR. It was alleged that AllStar Jr. was being robbed by a group that included Ben10. That is when AllStar took out his gun and began firing, injuring Ben10 in the process.

Ben10's condition since that time has been relatively unknown. There has also been quite a bit of speculation. For instance, following a photo of himself in the hospital, there were rumblings that Ben10 may have been paralyzed by the shooting. Memo600 and others were seen making light of the situation on social media.

Numerous VladTV interviews have referenced the shooting, including interviews with 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks.

For now, there is very little information to go off when it comes to the most recent Ben10 shooting in Baton Rouge. At this time, all we know is that the artist is in the hospital. For now, there is no suspect, and authorities are currently in the midst of their investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to bring all of the latest and relevant updates.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims NBA YoungBoy Won’t “Pull A Lil Durk” Over Ben10

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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