NBA Ben10 has reportedly been shot for a second time in as many months, according to WBRZ News. If you may remember, Ben10 was shot in Houston last April. This subsequently led to the arrest of AllStar Jr.

According to the new report, Ben10 and two others were shot in Baton Rouge during a shooting on Wells Street. A private vehicle took three men to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

NBA Ben10 Taken To Hospital

The shooting from back in April led to weeks of social media back and forth, with AllStar Jr. issuing diss tracks against the likes of J Prince JR. It was alleged that AllStar Jr. was being robbed by a group that included Ben10. That is when AllStar took out his gun and began firing, injuring Ben10 in the process.

Ben10's condition since that time has been relatively unknown. There has also been quite a bit of speculation. For instance, following a photo of himself in the hospital, there were rumblings that Ben10 may have been paralyzed by the shooting. Memo600 and others were seen making light of the situation on social media.

Numerous VladTV interviews have referenced the shooting, including interviews with 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks.

For now, there is very little information to go off when it comes to the most recent Ben10 shooting in Baton Rouge. At this time, all we know is that the artist is in the hospital. For now, there is no suspect, and authorities are currently in the midst of their investigation.