AllStar JR Continues Taunting NBA Ben10 With $20K Challenge

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a Houston restaurant. According to authorities, the shooting took place after two men tried to steal another man's chains. This prompted the man to pull out a gun and fire it randomly multiple times. Fortunately, Ben10's injuries were not fatal.

Shortly after the shooting, Detroit artist AllStar JR took to social media to do a bit of taunting. He shared a series of photos of himself at a jewelry store on Instagram, raising eyebrows with his caption. "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him 😕🤨 #JRClosedTheElevatorOnRon #OG3LeftThemN****s #AllThatPlaying," he wrote.

Of course, this led to theories that AllStar JR was allegedly involved in the shooting somehow. While this is unconfirmed, he only compounded the speculation this week when he announced a new challenge.

Who Shot NBA Ben10?

In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on Twitter/X, he offers $20K to whoever wins the challenge, which involves lying on the floor as if they had just been shot.

Lieutenant R. Wilkins provided the public with an update shortly after the shooting, describing the altercation that occurred beforehand and explaining where the investigation was.

"So, what we know right now is our suspect, who we don’t know who he is right now... was at this location, and had a confrontation with a couple guys," he said in part. "It appeared from what they were doing was that they were trying to take his chains. We don’t know if they knew him or what that was, but it appears possible they knew this guy. And they were in the process of trying to rip his chains off."