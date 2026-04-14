AllStar JR Continues Taunting NBA Ben10 With $20K Challenge

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AllStar JR Taunting NBA Ben10
Image Via AllStar JR On YouTube
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot multiple times at a Houston restaurant, and AllStar JR has been trolling him ever since.

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a Houston restaurant. According to authorities, the shooting took place after two men tried to steal another man's chains. This prompted the man to pull out a gun and fire it randomly multiple times. Fortunately, Ben10's injuries were not fatal.

Shortly after the shooting, Detroit artist AllStar JR took to social media to do a bit of taunting. He shared a series of photos of himself at a jewelry store on Instagram, raising eyebrows with his caption. "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him 😕🤨 #JRClosedTheElevatorOnRon #OG3LeftThemN****s #AllThatPlaying," he wrote.

Of course, this led to theories that AllStar JR was allegedly involved in the shooting somehow. While this is unconfirmed, he only compounded the speculation this week when he announced a new challenge.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Who Shot NBA Ben10?

In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on Twitter/X, he offers $20K to whoever wins the challenge, which involves lying on the floor as if they had just been shot.

Lieutenant R. Wilkins provided the public with an update shortly after the shooting, describing the altercation that occurred beforehand and explaining where the investigation was.

"So, what we know right now is our suspect, who we don’t know who he is right now... was at this location, and had a confrontation with a couple guys," he said in part. "It appeared from what they were doing was that they were trying to take his chains. We don’t know if they knew him or what that was, but it appears possible they knew this guy. And they were in the process of trying to rip his chains off."

"Again, the investigation just now starting," he continued. "But investigators are going to get over here and try to figure out how it occurred. We got some folks on the scene who are talking to us. We got some good video."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Defends Ben10’s Mother After Houston Shooting

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Mother Ben10 Shooting Music NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Defends Ben10’s Mother After Houston Shooting
Screenshot_12-4-2026_123019_www.instagram.com Music AllStar JR Hints At His Alleged Involvement In The Shooting Of NBA Ben 10
GettyImages-634047864 (1) Music J Prince Jr. Tries To Clear His Name Amid The AllStar JR/NBA Ben 10 Rumors
News Authentic
Comments 0