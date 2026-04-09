NBA YoungBoy Affiliate Ben 10 Reportedly Shot In Houston

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA Ben 10 was reportedly shot, along with one other victim, during a chaotic scene at a Houston restaurant last night, April 8.

Close friend of NBA YoungBoy, NBA Ben 10, is reportedly in "very critical condition" after a shooting. The frightening outcome was a result of a massive brawl that ensued inside a Houston restaurant called Confessions.

The city's police lieutenant, R. Wilkins, detailed what led to Ben 10 being shot. "So, what we know right now is our suspect, who we don’t know who he is right now... was at this location, and had a confrontation with a couple guys... It appeared from what they were doing was that they were trying to take his chains. We don’t know if they knew him or what that was, but it appears possible they knew this guy. And they were in the process of trying to rip his chains off."

Lieutenant Wilkins continues, "That went on for 30 seconds to a minute, where these two guys were tussling with him. [They] actually got him to the ground and appears [that they] probably got his chains off. Right after that, another fella jumps in, and several other people jump in as well, along with these other guys, and they start having a fist fight. They’re beating this guy pretty bad. They got him on the ground, and they’re beating him pretty good."

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NBA Ben 10 Career

Then, he reports that the man who was getting his jewelry taken was able to pull out a pistol. "... He got it out and started shooting randomly. Ends up hitting two people." Right now, it's unknown if NBA Ben 10, along with this other victim, were a part of this altercation.

"Again, the investigation just now starting. But investigators are going to get over here and try to figure out how it occurred. We got some folks on the scene who are talking to us. We got some good video."

As you can see in the clip of the shooting caught by X user LASHY BILLS, it was a horrifying evening for patrons inside the establishment. Folks were hiding under tables as the violence intensified. The person who got footage of what happened claimed that one of the people shot were killed.

However, that is not the case as both Ben 10 and this other man are reportedly in critical condition. Lt. Wilkins described the severity of their injuries as well. "Right now, this is a shooting, we got two victims. One been shot multiple times in the torso. Probably in his late 20s. Another has been shot in the extremities — in the lower extremities — and also all throughout his arms and everything, several times. They’re both [at] local hospitals right now."

NBA YoungBoy, who has a handful of songs with Ben 10, has yet to react to this news. He too is a Baton Rouge native and has a handful of projects out. Unfortunately, most are not readily available on streaming platforms.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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