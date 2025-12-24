NLE Choppa & NBA Ben 10 Trade Shots After Tense Confrontation In Houston

BY Cole Blake 309 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
NLE Choppa headlines Summerfest's Generac Power Stage on Saturday, June 24, 2023. © Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NLE Choppa has been feuding with NBA YoungBoy for months, having dissed him on several of his latest singles.

NLE Choppa and NBA Ben 10 had a heated run-in with one another in Houston, earlier this week, and a video of the interaction is going viral on social media. They crossed paths as Choppa has been dissing NBA YoungBoy in numerous songs over the last several months.

In the clip, Choppa can be seen hanging out of the window of a car that is driving away while Ben 10 records him. Afterward, Choppa hopped on social media to provide some context to the altercation. "What type of gangsta pull up on a man, say they gonna do something do a man, and pull out they phone?" he asked in a video post. "... What y'all wanna do? Why y'all keep staring at me? I'm standing here right in the parking lot... I had two n****s on the frontline that would've laid y'all down. If you gonna post something, post that. Pull the surveillance footage up. I was standing there...You n****s ain't do sh*t to me."

OG 33, who was also present, responded to the story with a video of his own. "You all on these cameras and then you wait until you pull off to pull out a little baby toy and say, 'It could go down. It could go down.' N****s know you're a b*tch man." He ended by warning him to keep his name out of the beef.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Makes Fun Of NLE Choppa's NBA YoungBoy Diss Track

NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beef

NLE Choppa has been feuding with NBA YoungBoy since dropping his track, "KO," back in October. “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/ I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/ Last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please’/ Had me looking at the devil like ‘This is your king,'” Choppa raps on the song.

Speaking with Rolling Stone after its release, Choppa explained why he felt it necessary to diss YoungBoy. "And my thing was I’ve heard interviews from him that he’s vocalized, that he’s conscious of what he’s doing, and I have no problems with him, but that’s the part where my assignment, that’s the part of my duty, that’s what I’m on the contract of, because I’m conscious of it. I know you can’t continue to consciously choose a way that’s indifferent to the most highs," he said.

Read More: NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Alleged Disses On New Song

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Relationships Mother Of NLE Choppa's Child Jokes He's More Focused On NBA YoungBoy Than His Own Kid 1.6K
NBA YoungBoy Fans Think Diss NLE Choppa Livestream Hip Hop News Gossip NBA YoungBoy Fans Think He Dissed NLE Choppa During Recent Livestream 1.6K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music NLE Choppa Says He Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Despite Dissing Him On "KO" 8.7K
NLE Choppa Reacts NBA YoungBoy Disses New Song Hip Hop News Music NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Disses On New Song 4.1K
Comments 0