NLE Choppa and NBA Ben 10 had a heated run-in with one another in Houston, earlier this week, and a video of the interaction is going viral on social media. They crossed paths as Choppa has been dissing NBA YoungBoy in numerous songs over the last several months.

In the clip, Choppa can be seen hanging out of the window of a car that is driving away while Ben 10 records him. Afterward, Choppa hopped on social media to provide some context to the altercation. "What type of gangsta pull up on a man, say they gonna do something do a man, and pull out they phone?" he asked in a video post. "... What y'all wanna do? Why y'all keep staring at me? I'm standing here right in the parking lot... I had two n****s on the frontline that would've laid y'all down. If you gonna post something, post that. Pull the surveillance footage up. I was standing there...You n****s ain't do sh*t to me."

OG 33, who was also present, responded to the story with a video of his own. "You all on these cameras and then you wait until you pull off to pull out a little baby toy and say, 'It could go down. It could go down.' N****s know you're a b*tch man." He ended by warning him to keep his name out of the beef.

NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beef

NLE Choppa has been feuding with NBA YoungBoy since dropping his track, "KO," back in October. “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/ I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/ Last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please’/ Had me looking at the devil like ‘This is your king,'” Choppa raps on the song.