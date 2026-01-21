An impersonator of NBA YoungBoy pulled up on NLE Choppa, and a video of the hilarious moment is going viral on social media. It comes as the two rappers have been trading shots in recent months.

The video, shared on Instagram by No Jumper, shows Choppa break into laughter and applaud upon seeing the man. Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the clip in the comments section. "NLE kinda looked nervous," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Bro was spooked for a second."

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

Why Are NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beefing?

The drama between NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy began with Choppa's track, "KO," back in October. On the song, Choppa targets YoungBoy directly. “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/ I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/ Last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please’/ Had me looking at the devil like ‘This is your king,'” Choppa raps on the song.

Speaking with Rolling Stone after its release, Choppa explained why he decided to start the feud. "And my thing was I’ve heard interviews from him that he’s vocalized, that he’s conscious of what he’s doing, and I have no problems with him, but that’s the part where my assignment, that’s the part of my duty, that’s what I’m on the contract of, because I’m conscious of it. I know you can’t continue to consciously choose a way that’s indifferent to the most highs," he said.

Choppa later doubled down with his track, "Hello Revenge." "Rap went dead, I'ma bring it back alive/ N***a, I'm the truth, but the devil is a lie/ YB Louis V belt to his spine/ Anybody with him better get 'em 'fore he cross the line, n***a," he raps.