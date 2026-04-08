K. Michelle Warns "Everybody" Could Go To Jail With What She Knows About R. Kelly

BY Cole Blake
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. K. Michelle performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
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K. Michelle also explained that she was in love with R. Kelly after learning about the music industry from him.

K. Michelle opened up about her relationship with R. Kelly during an interview on BET’s The Jason Lee Show, on Wednesday. In doing so, she shared some insight into the romantic side of their relationship as well as the charges that have landed the disgraced singer behind bars.

She began by explaining that Kelly taught her the "business" side of music as well as how to become a better songwriter. “Oh yeah, absolutely. I loved him,” she eventually admitted. “I loved Robert Kelly.”

In addition to discussing the romantic side of their relationship, she also shut down the idea that he was abusive to her. “Rob didn’t hit me. I didn’t go through an abusive Rob,” she said. “I might have loved him, but he didn’t see me as nothing more as motivation for writing.”

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R. Kelly's Allegations

Michelle also addressed Kelly's convictions for charges involving child sexual abuse. In doing so, she shifted blame onto the mothers of the victims, suggesting they knew more about the situation than they've admitted. "What about all the mothers that was in the kitchen cooking?" she said. "There were mothers in the kitchen cooking. I’ve never lied."

“Robert is absolutely completely wrong in the things,” she explained. “But those people around him never corrected him. That’s not an excuse Jason. Because I am a woman advocate…if you tell me a man did something to you, okay we ride at dawn.”

She concluded by suggesting she could go even further into detail. “If I talk, everybody is going to jail," she warned.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted on racketeering, sex trafficking, and child sexual abuse charges. Earlier this year, his attorney, Beau Brindley, told People that he was being held in "isolation" for possessing a retired prison official's phone number. He claimed that the situation was a misunderstanding due to a mentor program. As of now, Kelly is expected to get out of prison in 2045.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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