Asian Doll Slams Gucci Mane & 1017 Records Amid Pooh Shiesty Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Asian Doll Slams Gucci Mane 1017 Records Pooh Shiesty Allegations
May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane watches the during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Asian Doll left Gucci Mane's 1017 Records years ago, and the allegations against Pooh Shiesty have led her to speak out.

The hip-hop world continues to react to the recent arrest of Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and others for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane over a dispute regarding Pooh's 1017 Records contract. This situation has even led former label signee Asian Doll to speak out years after departing 1017, and her statements on the matter are quite combative.

Via Twitter, she seemed to initially react to the situation by writing "Everybody ain't playing" on Thursday (April 2). As caught by GOT DA SCOOP on Twitter, Doll allegedly deleted some messages she put out directly addressing the matter. "If you never been signed to a label or been sign to 1017 STFU all you n***as sound like straight D**K EATERS," she allegedly wrote.

"They Sign kids from the poor ghetto that's active in the streets," Asian Doll allegedly added, with another alleged message following that. "A n***a ain't never dropped me from s**t. I had to fight to get out my deal. n***a did not want to let me go, I was the 1st female at 1017 FACTS 1st female ever signed to him. I was 19 & it was the [worst] decision I ever made in life. all them other b***hes after me was signed OUT OF SPITE & they knew it."

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How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

At press time, a few of her responses to other users remain on Twitter. Doll also retweeted the following post: "Seem like the only person who survived Gucci mane label is Asian doll." Her responses included statements like "You might as well go suck the feds d**k" and "everybody don’t go out a b***h."

The Dallas native also denied speaking about the label situation much previously, and had a more direct reply to share. "Gucci held me. I had to fight to get out my deal …. Get off your knees from sucking celebrities d**k WE DONT KNOW YOU !!! Pooh couldn’t fight cause he was in jail. Gucci was holding on cause he could. but the minute that boy got free he took matters into his own hands… go suck Gucci d**k maybe he will give you broke a** a dollar."

The Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane case continues to develop, with the most recent update being the arrest of a ninth suspect in the kidnapping. If a jury convicts the alleged culprits, they could be in prison for life.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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