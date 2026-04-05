Asian Doll Slams Gucci Mane & 1017 Records Amid Pooh Shiesty Allegations

Via Twitter, she seemed to initially react to the situation by writing "Everybody ain't playing" on Thursday (April 2). As caught by GOT DA SCOOP on Twitter, Doll allegedly deleted some messages she put out directly addressing the matter. "If you never been signed to a label or been sign to 1017 STFU all you n***as sound like straight D**K EATERS," she allegedly wrote.

"They Sign kids from the poor ghetto that's active in the streets," Asian Doll allegedly added, with another alleged message following that. "A n***a ain't never dropped me from s**t. I had to fight to get out my deal. n***a did not want to let me go, I was the 1st female at 1017 FACTS 1st female ever signed to him. I was 19 & it was the [worst] decision I ever made in life. all them other b***hes after me was signed OUT OF SPITE & they knew it."

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

At press time, a few of her responses to other users remain on Twitter. Doll also retweeted the following post: "Seem like the only person who survived Gucci mane label is Asian doll." Her responses included statements like "You might as well go suck the feds d**k" and "everybody don’t go out a b***h."

The Dallas native also denied speaking about the label situation much previously, and had a more direct reply to share. "Gucci held me. I had to fight to get out my deal …. Get off your knees from sucking celebrities d**k WE DONT KNOW YOU !!! Pooh couldn’t fight cause he was in jail. Gucci was holding on cause he could. but the minute that boy got free he took matters into his own hands… go suck Gucci d**k maybe he will give you broke a** a dollar."