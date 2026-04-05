Ralo Tells Lil Woody How He Would've Handled Pooh Shiesty In Alleged Conflict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ralo Lil Woody How Handled Pooh Shiesty Alleged Conflict
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Ralo attends Ralo's "Chosen" Book Release Gathering Hosted By Angela Yee And Torae on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Lil Woody and Ralo discussed the federal allegations against Pooh Shiesty, whom they claim kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane in January.

Ralo and Lil Woody, also known as YSL Woody, usually save their hip-hop hot takes for their contemporary Atlanta peers. But when it comes to the recent arrest of Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, they couldn't help but chime in on Guwop's situation as an ATL legend.

For those unaware, Pooh, his father, Big30, and six other individuals were arrested by federal authorities this week. Prosecutors accused them of kidnapping and robbing Gucci and two others over a dispute concerning Pooh's 1017 Records contract.

As caught by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, both Atlanta colleagues took pretty different stances on this situation. "If Gucci Mane would've took matters into his own hands and had Pooh Shiesty and them taken away from this world, everybody would be calling Gucci Mane so stupid right now," Woody posited. "Whatever happened is Pooh Shiesty and them's fault. Start with the problem. Anything else is irrelevant."

He basically implied that Gucci hypothetically doesn't have the blame concerning this alleged incident, and that true accountability falls on the Memphis rapper. Lil Woody already spoke on Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, expressing disappointment and sadness for Pooh considering his recent return from prison and musical success. So this recent reflection seems to add responsibility and potential to that equation.

As for Ralo, his perspective is very different. "Well, in my opinion, if somebody would've did that to me, I would've sent them to God," he remarked. "I would've waited until I got the right moment, and sent them to God. That's just my way of doing things... I'm not going to let nobody take nothing from me."

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Debate

Lil Woody argued that Gucci didn't lose anything in this situation, suggesting that Shiesty is really the one risking a lot here. But we'll have to see how the case actually develops before jumping to conclusions.

Meanwhile, other folks like Charleston White are reacting to the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty allegations. He's far from the only one. Asian Doll recently blasted 1017, 50 Cent chimed in, NLE Choppa is speaking out... There's a lot of discussion from the hip-hop world and beyond. But it's all debates, speculation, and unverified conclusions until more concrete and official information comes to light.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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