Ralo Tells Lil Woody How He Would've Handled Pooh Shiesty In Alleged Conflict

Ralo and Lil Woody, also known as YSL Woody, usually save their hip-hop hot takes for their contemporary Atlanta peers. But when it comes to the recent arrest of Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, they couldn't help but chime in on Guwop's situation as an ATL legend.

For those unaware, Pooh, his father, Big30, and six other individuals were arrested by federal authorities this week. Prosecutors accused them of kidnapping and robbing Gucci and two others over a dispute concerning Pooh's 1017 Records contract.

As caught by Kollege Kidd on Twitter, both Atlanta colleagues took pretty different stances on this situation. "If Gucci Mane would've took matters into his own hands and had Pooh Shiesty and them taken away from this world, everybody would be calling Gucci Mane so stupid right now," Woody posited. "Whatever happened is Pooh Shiesty and them's fault. Start with the problem. Anything else is irrelevant."

He basically implied that Gucci hypothetically doesn't have the blame concerning this alleged incident, and that true accountability falls on the Memphis rapper. Lil Woody already spoke on Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, expressing disappointment and sadness for Pooh considering his recent return from prison and musical success. So this recent reflection seems to add responsibility and potential to that equation.

As for Ralo, his perspective is very different. "Well, in my opinion, if somebody would've did that to me, I would've sent them to God," he remarked. "I would've waited until I got the right moment, and sent them to God. That's just my way of doing things... I'm not going to let nobody take nothing from me."

Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Debate

Lil Woody argued that Gucci didn't lose anything in this situation, suggesting that Shiesty is really the one risking a lot here. But we'll have to see how the case actually develops before jumping to conclusions.