Ralo Apologizes To Pooh Shiesty For Denying Gucci Mane Snitching Claims

Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty are at the center of a massive hip-hop scandal. Gucci faces pushback for allegedly snitching on Shiesty via not just his diss track "Crash Dummy," but also an alleged statement to police according to an FBI agent's court testimony. The incident in question is Pooh allegedly robbing and kidnapping Guwop over a contract dispute, for which the Memphis MC is currently behind bars. But while many rappers and hip-hop fans are "picking sides" here, Ralo might be one of the few to vouch for both perspectives.

In an Instagram video he posted caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he apologized for being wrong, in his view, in his previous assessments of the situation. "Damn man I publicly apologize #FreeTheGuys," the Atlanta rapper captioned the post. "You know what? I respect the game, I'm a man, and I need you to send this to your people and tell them I was wrong, and tell them I apologize," he said in the video.

This seems to be in response to Ralo's earlier Instagram video wearing the same outfit, which he has seemingly since deleted. As such, we can assume it's from the same day. In that previous video, caught by Traps N Trunks on Twitter, he denied Gucci's snitching allegations. This conclusion was based on Big30's lawyer (Big30 is also a codefendant in this case and alleged coconspirator) saying Guwop wasn't cooperating and an FBI agent allegedly saying under oath that their agency hasn't heard anything from him.

Still, this newest video is quite vague, so Ralo could've meant something else. In an earlier Instagram post, he defended the 1017 Records boss' character, and he hasn't taken that down at press time.

Ralo's Pooh Shiesty Take