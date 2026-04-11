Ralo Apologizes To Pooh Shiesty For Denying Gucci Mane Snitching Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ralo Apologizes Pooh Shiesty Denying Gucci Mane Snitching
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 7: Rapper Ralo attends The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons &amp; BT at iHeartRadio Studios on January 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Ralo still has a lot of love for Gucci Mane, but he's finding out the hard way that this Pooh Shiesty situation is very complicated.

Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty are at the center of a massive hip-hop scandal. Gucci faces pushback for allegedly snitching on Shiesty via not just his diss track "Crash Dummy," but also an alleged statement to police according to an FBI agent's court testimony. The incident in question is Pooh allegedly robbing and kidnapping Guwop over a contract dispute, for which the Memphis MC is currently behind bars. But while many rappers and hip-hop fans are "picking sides" here, Ralo might be one of the few to vouch for both perspectives.

In an Instagram video he posted caught by DJ Akademiks on IG, he apologized for being wrong, in his view, in his previous assessments of the situation. "Damn man I publicly apologize #FreeTheGuys," the Atlanta rapper captioned the post. "You know what? I respect the game, I'm a man, and I need you to send this to your people and tell them I was wrong, and tell them I apologize," he said in the video.

This seems to be in response to Ralo's earlier Instagram video wearing the same outfit, which he has seemingly since deleted. As such, we can assume it's from the same day. In that previous video, caught by Traps N Trunks on Twitter, he denied Gucci's snitching allegations. This conclusion was based on Big30's lawyer (Big30 is also a codefendant in this case and alleged coconspirator) saying Guwop wasn't cooperating and an FBI agent allegedly saying under oath that their agency hasn't heard anything from him.

Still, this newest video is quite vague, so Ralo could've meant something else. In an earlier Instagram post, he defended the 1017 Records boss' character, and he hasn't taken that down at press time.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Ralo's Pooh Shiesty Take

Elsewhere, Ralo spoke on Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty's alleged altercation from another perspective. During a livestream with Lil Woody, he insinuated that he would've retaliated with violence if he was in a similar situation. But in a more recent IG video, the Atlanta lyricist denied the specific allusion to that duo in this claim and didn't clarify what "side" he was speaking from.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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