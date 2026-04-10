Boosie Badazz really respects Gucci Mane overall. But right now, he's not too pleased with him. If you didn't hear, the latter dropped off a new song called "CRASH DUMMY." It targets Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, and the rest of the crew that allegedly robbed and kidnapped him in an attempt to free Shiesty from his 1017 contract.

However, this song isn't doing so well with people like Boosie, who value the ethics and morals of street life. Akademiks TV caught the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's reaction to the diss record and all he could say back was "SMH."

This is a similar response that DJ Akademiks had, although his was more spit heavy (literally). He too feels that Gucci Mane is openly snitching on Pooh Shiesty which is one of the cardinal rules of street culture.

In way or another, Boosie Badazz probably shares Ak's overarching opinion on "CRASH DUMMY." "It would've been the weakest sh*t ever if it wasn't for J. Cole apologizing... but this is weak too. Getting robbed by your artist, making a police report, then dissing the n**** for robbing you? This is crazy," he said on stream overnight.

Gucci Mane "CRASH DUMMY"

To provide some more context, Guwop's bars on this new song see him clown Pooh Shiesty the most. At the very beginning of the lone verse, he taunts him over the fact that he's still signed to his 1017 label.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy (Dummy) / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me (Wow) / I'm like Birdman and, n****, this my Cash Money."

Later into the song, Gucci brings Pooh Shiesty's father into the mix. The latter also has a history of run-ins with the law and he mocks the 26-year-old for falling into the traps that his pops did.

"They smile in your face, then they stab you in your back (Damn) / You learn from your daddy, so I guess that it's hereditary."

Overall, Gucci Mane feels he was completely blindsided by one of his own. But he still feels like he's the one with leverage in this situation. Right now, he does as Shiesty is currently in jail. The Memphis native's opportunity to post bond was shut down by a judge.

This result occurred during his detention hearing on Wednesday at a Dallas federal courthouse.