Hassan Campbell Reacts To Reports Of Afrika Bambaataa's Death

BY Zachary Horvath
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Meeting Of The Minds Town Hall Discussion
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Hip Hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa attends the Meeting of the Minds town hall discussion at the National Black Theater on November 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Hassan Campbell was one of several people who accused Afrika Bambaataa of child molestation and sexual assault.

Numerous reports have come out today about the passing of hip-hop pioneer, Afrika Bambaataa. While his impact on the genre is never going to be forgotten, some folks will remember him for his controversies. One of those individuals would be Hassan Campbell, who looked up to the Universal Zulu Nation founder.

In fact, his admiration was so deep that Campbell became a member of the group as an early teenager. However, his experience slowly became horrific as he's detailed many times before. Around the age of 13, he claimed that Bambaataa would show him homosexual pornography.

It then allegedly got to the point where Bambaataa was touching and forcing Campbell to perform oral sex on him. "This wasn’t no one-time thing. This was an ongoing thing for several years," he claimed per Vice.

It wasn't until his late teenage years that Campbell finally broke away from Bamabaataa and his alleged behaviors. But after serving a stint behind bars, it sounds like the alleged abuse didn't stop. While he's credited him before for being a father-like figure, it came with a major caveat.

"When I came home from jail, Bam took me shopping and stuff like that. Bam was like your uncle who paid your way through college but molested you," he said.

With that in mind, Campbell didn't seem to have much compassion after hearing about Bambaataa's passing.

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Afrika Bambaataa Reportedly Passes Away

In a video posted to his Facebook account, he said in part, "I just want to take the time out to say rest in peace to the greatest child predator who ever walked this earth, Afrika Bambaataa."

Campbell's allegations among others from men like Bronx native and political activist Ronald Savage, were too much. As a result, Universal Zulu Nation would boot Bambaataa from the group in 2016.

Things even went to court in 2021 after an anonymous accuser sued him for alleged sexual abuse and sex trafficking. This case actually ended in defeat for Bambaataa as the alleged victim was granted a default judgment after he didn't appear in court.

Bambaataa always profusely denied the allegations that were brought against him.

The New Yorker, TMZ says, died at around 3:00 a.m. today due to cancer complications in Pennsylvania.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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