Ronald Savage, Afrika Bambaataa's First Accuser, Mourns His Passing

BY Zachary Horvath
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Pharoahe Monch, Black Thought &amp; Afrika Bambaataa In Concert
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Afrika Bambaataa performs at Brooklyn Bowl on February 26, 2015, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Despite the history being what it was with Afrika Bambaataa, Ronald Savage is still sending his best to the former's family amid his death.

The passing of Afrika Bambaataa has been a tricky subject to discuss for many. That's because of the hip-hop pioneer's controversial past. In the late 2010s, the New York native was being hit with allegation after allegation. Making it worse was the fact the accusations themselves centered around child abuse, molestation, and sexual assault.

They all severely muddied the waters for Bambaataa who should solely be remembered for his contributions to rap. Some people, especially some of his accusers, aren't showing him and his family much compassion as a result.

But Ronald "Bee Stinger" Savage, the first man to push such allegations against Bambaataa, is encouraging these people to look past all of that.

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Afrika Bambaataa on 8/17/82 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop, Savage expressed how much the 67-year-old's death has been impacting him as well. "My heart is heavy with sorrow, and I send my deepest, most sincere condolences to his biological family and to our extended family, the Universal Zulu Nation. While we acknowledge the complexities of history, we must honor and respect what he did for the foundation of this culture. Without his vision, the global stage that Hip-Hop stands on today would not exist," he said.

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Hassan Campbell Reacts To Afrika Bambaataa's Death

It seems Savage's change of heart stems from some conversations they had in recent years. He explains, "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to speak with Bambaataa at the Queen Pepsi tribute at Crotona Park in the Bronx. In that moment, I got my closure. It was a spiritual experience that transcended words. From that point forward, Bambaataa and I stayed in constant contact. Those conversations meant the world to me, and I cherish the bond we maintained until his final days."

Unfortunately, it seems like Savage's message is going to stay falling on deaf ears, especially when it comes to Hassan Campbell. The latter also accused Bambaataa of multiple sexual advances while he was around 13 years old.

He reacted in a cold-blooded manner yesterday in a video posted to his Facebook. "I just want to take the time out to say rest in peace to the greatest child predator who ever walked this earth, Afrika Bambaataa," he said.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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