Ronald Savage, Afrika Bambaataa's First Accuser, Mourns His Passing

The passing of Afrika Bambaataa has been a tricky subject to discuss for many. That's because of the hip-hop pioneer's controversial past. In the late 2010s, the New York native was being hit with allegation after allegation. Making it worse was the fact the accusations themselves centered around child abuse, molestation, and sexual assault.

They all severely muddied the waters for Bambaataa who should solely be remembered for his contributions to rap. Some people, especially some of his accusers, aren't showing him and his family much compassion as a result.

But Ronald "Bee Stinger" Savage, the first man to push such allegations against Bambaataa, is encouraging these people to look past all of that.

Afrika Bambaataa on 8/17/82 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop, Savage expressed how much the 67-year-old's death has been impacting him as well. "My heart is heavy with sorrow, and I send my deepest, most sincere condolences to his biological family and to our extended family, the Universal Zulu Nation. While we acknowledge the complexities of history, we must honor and respect what he did for the foundation of this culture. Without his vision, the global stage that Hip-Hop stands on today would not exist," he said.

Hassan Campbell Reacts To Afrika Bambaataa's Death

It seems Savage's change of heart stems from some conversations they had in recent years. He explains, "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to speak with Bambaataa at the Queen Pepsi tribute at Crotona Park in the Bronx. In that moment, I got my closure. It was a spiritual experience that transcended words. From that point forward, Bambaataa and I stayed in constant contact. Those conversations meant the world to me, and I cherish the bond we maintained until his final days."

Unfortunately, it seems like Savage's message is going to stay falling on deaf ears, especially when it comes to Hassan Campbell. The latter also accused Bambaataa of multiple sexual advances while he was around 13 years old.