Star Celebrates The Death Of Afrika Bambaataa

The news about Afrika Bambaataa's passing has received a whole bunch of different reactions. From indifference to pure jubilation, it's safe to say that the hip-hop legend time on Earth was viewed in a variety of ways. For radio host Star, real name Troi Torain, he couldn't be happier about the news.

In a clip from his YouTube show, THE STAR REPORT, caught by joebuddenclips, Star began his segment on Bambaataa by celebrating as if he took him out himself. "And we got him! We got that f*ck n****," he exclaimed while laughing.

"It took a decade but we got him [...] outta here... Hopefully he died a slow death I'm just being honest with you. He was so arrogant to the point where he didn't feel like he needed to respond to the allegations once upon a time."

Star then goes on to give listeners some context about how he aided in the allegations against Bambaataa becoming more concrete. Folks in the comments section are pretty skeptical about Star's rant and claims, so it's up to you how you want to interpret all of this.

Afrika Bambaataa's Cause Of Death

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Afrika Bambaataa performs at Brooklyn Bowl on February 26, 2015, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Essentially, though, Star discusses how he was able to interview multiple people affiliated with Universal Zulu Nation, the hip-hop community that Bambaataa founded during the genre's inception.

While he says he was hesitant to broach the allegations given how loose they were prior to 2016, it ultimately helped set things in motion for better or worse. Star claims that some affiliates of Zulu were not happy at all with all of the poking and prodding and that they were dismissing any negative things said about their leader.

But as the story goes, several people later that year like Ronald Savage and Hassan Campbell came forward with disturbing allegations. Child molestation and abuse and sexual assault accusations were unleashed.

Savage, for example, has been more compassionate towards Bambaataa, even going as far as to encourage others to move on. But folks like Star and Campbell feel this isn't someone to celebrate given the severity of their alleged acts.