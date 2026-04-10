Pregnant Detroit Rapper Siditty Shot & Killed, Family Alleges Targeted Attack

Detroit rapper Siditty was a rising voice in hip-hop whose life and career was tragically cut short this week. According to an 11Alive NBC report caught by No Jumper on Instagram, she was shot and killed in Atlanta yesterday (Thursday, April 9).

The femcee, real name Qualeisha Barnes, was also a nursing student who lived in Atlanta for almost ten years. Via a news release, the city's police department reportedly stated that officers responded to the scene at around 1:23AM local time. They reportedly found an "adult female inside of her vehicle, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds." EMS services reportedly pronounced her "deceased on scene," and an investigation into the shooting is reportedly underway. Siditty reportedly suffered four gunshot wounds to the face.

Barnes was reportedly 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to her family's statements to 11Alive reporter Chase Houle. Also, the family reportedly believes this was a targeted attack because of the pregnancy. "Loved dressing up, she loved beauty," a family member stated. "She made the Dean's List, she had, like, two more semesters to go. She was so proud of herself. And we were so proud of her."

Siditty's family reportedly believes multiple people may be responsible for the murder and alleged set-up. "If you instigate something that causes a murder, then you need some kind... You need something. I think you need to go to jail, too," a family member stated.

RIP Siditty

Siditty had been building a name for herself in Detroit hip-hop and beyond thanks to tracks like "Get A Check" with Peezy and "Bad lil B***h." She had a brash and confident approach to her music that made it resonate with many within and outside of her circle. Barnes also worked hard to become a nurse, a path she will sadly not get to follow through on.