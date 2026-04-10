Pregnant Detroit Rapper Siditty Shot & Killed, Family Alleges Targeted Attack

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pregnant Detroit Rapper Siditty Shot Killed Family Alleges Targeted
Image via Instagram @sidittyaszle
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Siditty, real name Qualeisha Barnes, was fatally shot in Atlanta. She was reportedly a nursing student in addition to her rap career.

Detroit rapper Siditty was a rising voice in hip-hop whose life and career was tragically cut short this week. According to an 11Alive NBC report caught by No Jumper on Instagram, she was shot and killed in Atlanta yesterday (Thursday, April 9).

The femcee, real name Qualeisha Barnes, was also a nursing student who lived in Atlanta for almost ten years. Via a news release, the city's police department reportedly stated that officers responded to the scene at around 1:23AM local time. They reportedly found an "adult female inside of her vehicle, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds." EMS services reportedly pronounced her "deceased on scene," and an investigation into the shooting is reportedly underway. Siditty reportedly suffered four gunshot wounds to the face.

Barnes was reportedly 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to her family's statements to 11Alive reporter Chase Houle. Also, the family reportedly believes this was a targeted attack because of the pregnancy. "Loved dressing up, she loved beauty," a family member stated. "She made the Dean's List, she had, like, two more semesters to go. She was so proud of herself. And we were so proud of her."

Siditty's family reportedly believes multiple people may be responsible for the murder and alleged set-up. "If you instigate something that causes a murder, then you need some kind... You need something. I think you need to go to jail, too," a family member stated.

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RIP Siditty

Siditty had been building a name for herself in Detroit hip-hop and beyond thanks to tracks like "Get A Check" with Peezy and "Bad lil B***h." She had a brash and confident approach to her music that made it resonate with many within and outside of her circle. Barnes also worked hard to become a nurse, a path she will sadly not get to follow through on.

We will see if more statements from Siditty's family or police emerge in the near future. At press time, no other details, suspicions, or developments in the case have emerged. For now, fans are sharing their condolences and wishing Barnes' family all the best.
Rest In Peace Siddity.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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