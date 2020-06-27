pregnant woman
- TVNick Cannon Opens Up About Enjoying Sex With Pregnant WomenNick Cannon says having sex with pregnant women is a turn-on for him.By Jordan Schenkman
- CrimeKansas City Cop Kneels On Pregnant Black Woman's Back During ArrestDeja Stallings, a 25-year-old pregnant Black woman, was arrested in Kansas City as a cop kneeled on her back.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeMiami Officer Charged With Battery After Tasing Pregnant WomanThe officer put his knee on the neck of the woman and even tased her in the stomach.By Alexander Cole