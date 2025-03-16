Sarunas Jackson Allegedly Exposed By Woman He Got Pregnant Amid Ex-GF's Abuse Claims

Sarunas Jackson has a complex dating history, or at least, that's one of the narratives around him that stuck around on the gossip train. Sadly for him, this isn't getting any better. A woman named Tasha that the actor allegedly got pregnant exposed alleged voice and text messages with him in which they discuss how they will break the pregnancy news. He admitted that it's her choice in the alleged recording despite his previous alleged pressures for her to get an abortion. Not only that, but Tasha also shared alleged direct messages with Jackson's ex girlfriend Brittney Bell, one of various who has accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

Basically, Brittney claimed that he hit her during a fight they had about this situation. He allegedly claimed that he confessed this situation to Brittney, but Tasha told her that he was the one to seek intimate relations instead of the other way around. Overall, they both acknowledged that Sarunas Jackson allegedly lied to them and wished each other the best as they navigate their individual social media responses to this firestorm.

Sarunas Jackson & Keke Palmer

As for the 35-year-old, he reportedly hasn't responded to this situation yet at press time, and we will see if that changes in the near future. Elsewhere, you may recall that Sarunas Jackson failed to secure a restraining order against his brother Darius' ex partner, Keke Palmer. "God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop," her mother Sharon responded to his restraining order request, expressing "total confusion" over why he "[tried] to serve someone who never wants to see him again ever in life." With all this in mind, the Jacksons probably feel like they have to handle messes in every direction, but with time, things heal.