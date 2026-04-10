Afrika Bambaataa Cause Of Death Revealed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Afrika Bambaataa Cause Of Death Revealed
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa speaks during a press conference to announce the launch of The Smithsonian's "Hip-Hop Won't Stop: The Beat, The Rhymes, The Life" at the Hilton Hotel February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
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Many folks are reacting to Afrika Bambaataa's passing, whether hip-hop fans at large or his sexual assault and child molestation accusers.

Afrika Bambaataa passed away yesterday (Thursday, April 9), leading many fans to remember his indelible contributions to hip-hop and his misconduct controversies. Initially, news of his passing did not report on his cause of death. Now, thanks to a report from AP News, we know what happened.

Per the publication, according to Bambaataa's lawyer, he passed away in Pennsylvania due to a prostate cancer battle. "Hip Hop will never be the same without him," his talent agency, Naf Management Entertainment, reportedly stated via email. "But everything hip hop is today, it is because of him. His spirit lives in every beat, every cypher and every corner of this globe he touched."

The 68-year-old pioneer rose to prominence through hits like "Planet Rock" and the founding of Universal Zulu Nation. His electro-infused innovations in the genre's infancy remain a foundation of the culture decades later, although the sexual assault and child molestation allegations against him in later years tainted his legacy. As such, fans have been reacting in very different ways to this news; some with vindicated celebration, others with somber gratitude and remembrance.

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Afrika Bambaataa Allegations
2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman)

For those unaware, child sex abuse allegations against Afrika Bambaataa irrevocably shaped his place in hip-hop history. Many individuals claimed he used his power, status, and influence to abuse young boys during his heyday. This led Universal Zulu Nation to disassociate itself from its founder, and he denied the allegations against him. His first accuser from back in 2016, Ronald Savage, walked back his claims as recently as 2024.

Elsewhere, Bambaataa spread messages of peace, love, and unity through his music and his community efforts. His cultural and musical contributions to hip-hop will forever live on, even if the context of the man who presented them is darker in hindsight. Many who appreciate this history, such as accuser Hassan Campbell, still condemn Afrika Bambaataa for his alleged behavior.

In May of 2025, Bambaataa lost a civil trial over child sex abuse and trafficking allegations due to him never filing a legal response. His legacy is thus complex, with many hip-hop fans and folks at large reckoning with the disturbing side of this important history.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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