Early Details For Afrika Bambaataa's Funeral Surface

A week has gone by since Afrika Bambaataa passed away. It's been an interesting story to cover as the musician's legacy was mired by hefty sexual assault and child abuse allegations. As a result, reactions have been mixed, to say the least.

But now that the 68-year-old (would have been 69 tomorrow) is gone, funeral details are the next thing to discuss. Overall, it sounds like not many things for it have been ironed out. However, we do have an exclusive update from AllHipHop.

Inside sources inform the outlet that Bambaataa's service will take place in the Bronx. It will be fitting given that the Universal Zulu Nation founder was born in the southern area of the NYC borough.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

A church or gathering area has yet to be announced, though. Sources also expect it to be "tightly controlled, with a strict no-photo and no-video policy in place."

That's probably for the best for obvious reasons, but also because of those aforementioned allegations. That could lead to some nasty posts and comments online.

Afrika Bambaataa's Cause Of Death

Even if you have a negative perspective on Afrika Bambaataa, there's still a family out there that's dealing with this loss.

Unfortunately, that is the extent of the more "concrete" details that we have. Where he'll be buried (if he's going to be), the dates, times, and access information all remain a mystery right now.

But with it being seven days since the news of his death, information like that should be coming fairly soon.