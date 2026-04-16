Early Details For Afrika Bambaataa's Funeral Surface

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paul Natkin Archive
Afrika Bambaataa on 8/17/82 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A week after the sudden death of controversial hip-hop star Afrika Bambaataa, we are getting word of what his funeral will be like.

A week has gone by since Afrika Bambaataa passed away. It's been an interesting story to cover as the musician's legacy was mired by hefty sexual assault and child abuse allegations. As a result, reactions have been mixed, to say the least.

But now that the 68-year-old (would have been 69 tomorrow) is gone, funeral details are the next thing to discuss. Overall, it sounds like not many things for it have been ironed out. However, we do have an exclusive update from AllHipHop.

Inside sources inform the outlet that Bambaataa's service will take place in the Bronx. It will be fitting given that the Universal Zulu Nation founder was born in the southern area of the NYC borough.

2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors Party, March 19 At The Guggenheim Museum Supported By David Yurman
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: DJ Afrika Bambaataa performs during the 2015 Guggenheim Young Collectors party supported by David Yurman at Guggenheim Museum on March 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

A church or gathering area has yet to be announced, though. Sources also expect it to be "tightly controlled, with a strict no-photo and no-video policy in place."

That's probably for the best for obvious reasons, but also because of those aforementioned allegations. That could lead to some nasty posts and comments online.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Afrika Bambaataa's Cause Of Death

Even if you have a negative perspective on Afrika Bambaataa, there's still a family out there that's dealing with this loss.

Unfortunately, that is the extent of the more "concrete" details that we have. Where he'll be buried (if he's going to be), the dates, times, and access information all remain a mystery right now.

But with it being seven days since the news of his death, information like that should be coming fairly soon.

Bambaataa was reported deceased on April 9, 2026. It was confirmed by one of his accusers, Hassan Campbell in a Facebook post. About 24 hours or so later, we learned the cause of his passing was a battle with prostate cancer. "Hip Hop will never be the same without him," his talent agency, Naf Management Entertainment, said in an email. "But everything hip hop is today, it is because of him. His spirit lives in every beat, every cypher and every corner of this globe he touched."

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Afrika Bambaataa Cause Of Death Revealed Music Afrika Bambaataa Cause Of Death Revealed
Aquarius In Concert Music Star Celebrates The Death Of Afrika Bambaataa
Pharoahe Monch, Black Thought &amp; Afrika Bambaataa In Concert Music Ronald Savage, Afrika Bambaataa's First Accuser, Mourns His Passing
Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History's Hip Hop Initiative Original Content Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions
Comments 0