Playboi Carti May Have Just Responded To Drake's Purported "ICEMAN" Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Playboi Carti May Have Responded Drake ICEMAN Diss
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Playboi Carti performs during night 2 of Rolling Loud 2026 at Camping World Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Despite previous work together, it seems like Playboi Carti and Drake are at odds in the wake of the former's Kendrick Lamar collabs.

Playboi Carti just dropped a collab with rising Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk, dropping a verse on the remix of his "Smaxk Or Die" track. He's very excited for folks to hear the song and support this new link-up, taking to his Instagram Story to hype the song up. But with this message, Carti made many folks assume he was sending shots at Drake, who recently seemed to send shots at him on his new album ICEMAN.

"DIS ALL I WANT TO HEAR TURN DAT OTHER S**T OFF HAPPY MEMORIAL WEEKEND P***Y," he wrote on his IG Story, sharing the video to the new track.

This led a lot of fans to debate about the new record, whether or not he's dissing anyone specifically, and a whole lot more. Some fans appreciate the Atlanta artist's new delivery and his co-sign of a rising talent, whereas others didn't like the direction of the "Smaxk Or Die" remix.

But regarding this new Instagram message, many fans immediately connected this to Drizzy. For those unaware, here's what fans took note of on the ICEMAN track "Whisper My Name."

"Baby boy, please / I heard what you said to lil' bro about mе / Yeah, and when you run into the Iceman, what you gon' do except freeze? / You not 'bout to squeeze, you not in the streets / I'm cutting n***as off at the knees, there ain't no standing on business with me," he rapped on the cut. Carti's alias, and the name of his purported upcoming album, is BABY BOI.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake & Playboi Carti Beef

While Playboi Carti and Drake have worked together before, it's more likely than not that Drake is no longer friends with Playboi Carti. That's because Carti has closely aligned himself with two of the OVO mogul's rivals over the years: The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

K.Dot appeared thrice on MUSIC, whereas Abel Tesfaye recently took him on the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour. So it doesn't seem like The Boy is too keen on maintaining even the slightest bit of connection to those two.

We'll see if this actually develops into anything beyond social media shade.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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