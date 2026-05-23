Playboi Carti May Have Just Responded To Drake's Purported "ICEMAN" Diss

Playboi Carti just dropped a collab with rising Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk, dropping a verse on the remix of his "Smaxk Or Die" track. He's very excited for folks to hear the song and support this new link-up, taking to his Instagram Story to hype the song up. But with this message, Carti made many folks assume he was sending shots at Drake, who recently seemed to send shots at him on his new album ICEMAN.

"DIS ALL I WANT TO HEAR TURN DAT OTHER S**T OFF HAPPY MEMORIAL WEEKEND P***Y," he wrote on his IG Story, sharing the video to the new track.

This led a lot of fans to debate about the new record, whether or not he's dissing anyone specifically, and a whole lot more. Some fans appreciate the Atlanta artist's new delivery and his co-sign of a rising talent, whereas others didn't like the direction of the "Smaxk Or Die" remix.

But regarding this new Instagram message, many fans immediately connected this to Drizzy. For those unaware, here's what fans took note of on the ICEMAN track "Whisper My Name."

"Baby boy, please / I heard what you said to lil' bro about mе / Yeah, and when you run into the Iceman, what you gon' do except freeze? / You not 'bout to squeeze, you not in the streets / I'm cutting n***as off at the knees, there ain't no standing on business with me," he rapped on the cut. Carti's alias, and the name of his purported upcoming album, is BABY BOI.

Drake & Playboi Carti Beef

K.Dot appeared thrice on MUSIC, whereas Abel Tesfaye recently took him on the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour. So it doesn't seem like The Boy is too keen on maintaining even the slightest bit of connection to those two.