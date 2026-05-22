Drake Sets New UK Chart Record Following "ICEMAN" Album Trilogy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake UK Chart Record ICEMAN Album Trilogy
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Ahead of Drake's upcoming Billboard debuts in the United States for his "ICEMAN" trilogy, he just set a new milestone in the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom loves Drake, as his three-day Wireless Festival slot last year proved beyond a shadow of a doubt. Ahead of his upcoming Billboard debuts in the United States for his trilogy of new albums, he just set a new milestone in the UK with the triple release.

Per Billboard, ICEMAN debuted at number one in the country's Official Albums Chart today (Friday, May 22). MAID OF HONOUR reportedly landed at number six, and HABIBTI landed at number seven. This makes the Toronto superstar the first artist in the chart's history to debut three studio albums simultaneously in the chart's top ten.

Ironically enough, Prince achieved something similar in 1993 by having three compilations in the chart's top ten. Michael Jackson and Prince, not to mention their comparison and rivalry, were big lyrical reference points for Drizzy during his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

ICEMAN is now his seventh chart-topping album in the UK, and its "Janice STFU" and "National Treasures" tracks landed at numbers two and three respectively on the UK's Official Singles Chart.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's First Week Sales Projections
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This UK chart news follows Drake's anticipated takeover of the Billboard charts, both for songs and albums. First week sales for the trilogy are almost officially in, and fans have been waiting to see which tracks rank high.

Projections indicate ICEMAN will go number one with 475K album-equivalent units sold, followed by MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI at either two or three with about 120K units each. This would make him the first artist in history to take up Billboard's top three positions on the 200 albums chart with three simultaneous studio album debuts.

As for Drake's new songs, he could take up all but one of the Hot 100's top 15, according to early projections. Even if the numbers look a little different when it's all said and done, it would still be an impressive feat.

Meanwhile, all of this is going down as fans continue to dissect the albums, discuss them, and look forward to the next moves. On both sides of the pond and much further beyond, the ICEMAN trilogy is spinning.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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