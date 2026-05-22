Sexyy Red Gushes About Working With Drake On His New Album Trilogy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red and Drake collaborated on the "MAID OF HONOUR" track "Cheetah Print" and on the "HABIBTI" cut "Hurrr Nor Thurr."

Sexyy Red has a long friendship and collaborative history with Drake, being one of his closest collaborators over the past few years. They already gave fans songs like "Rich Baby Daddy" and "U My Everything" in the past. Last week, they dropped off two new collabs as part of the ICEMAN's new album trilogy. She appears on "Cheetah Print" from MAID OF HONOUR and "Hurrr Nor Thurr" from HABIBTI.

The St. Louis femcee recently spoke to Complex about the process of working with the 6ix God for these new releases. She couldn't be happier with how they turned out, and had a lot of praise for his studio talents.

"Working with Drake always fun as hell 'cause he really be in his bag," Sexyy reportedly remarked. "And for real for real he got the best ear in music."

She spoke further on their "Cheetah Print" collab in particular. That's a pretty divisive cut from these new LPs, but it's an undeniably fun song at the very least. "We was definitely on that 'Cha Cha Slide' type timing," Sexyy Red expressed.

"I knew it was going up when I opened TikTok and everybody was using the sound," she continued concerning "Cheetah Print." "I ain't even expect it to blow that fast. But seeing people shake a**, make videos, and really f**k with the song like that made me happy 'cause we had so much fun making ['Cheetah Print']."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's New ICEMAN Trilogy

Elsewhere, other Drake collaborators on this new trilogy are speaking about their experience. Molly Santana wowed fans on ICEMAN's "Ran To Atlanta" alongside Future, and Complex's Jordan Rose talked to her about the link-up.

"Obviously, Drake hit me up and said, 'Future said your name, we got to get you on this song,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘This has to be destiny.'"

Other artists are also talking about Drake's trilogy, even if they weren't involved in the process behind them. Jack Harlow revealed ICEMAN is his favorite of the three, praising The Boy's writing. We'll see if any other collaborators, friends, and fans chime in on this massive event.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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