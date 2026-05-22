Sexyy Red Gushes About Working With Drake On His New Album Trilogy

Sexyy Red has a long friendship and collaborative history with Drake, being one of his closest collaborators over the past few years. They already gave fans songs like "Rich Baby Daddy" and "U My Everything" in the past. Last week, they dropped off two new collabs as part of the ICEMAN's new album trilogy. She appears on "Cheetah Print" from MAID OF HONOUR and "Hurrr Nor Thurr" from HABIBTI.

The St. Louis femcee recently spoke to Complex about the process of working with the 6ix God for these new releases. She couldn't be happier with how they turned out, and had a lot of praise for his studio talents.

"Working with Drake always fun as hell 'cause he really be in his bag," Sexyy reportedly remarked. "And for real for real he got the best ear in music."

She spoke further on their "Cheetah Print" collab in particular. That's a pretty divisive cut from these new LPs, but it's an undeniably fun song at the very least. "We was definitely on that 'Cha Cha Slide' type timing," Sexyy Red expressed.

"I knew it was going up when I opened TikTok and everybody was using the sound," she continued concerning "Cheetah Print." "I ain't even expect it to blow that fast. But seeing people shake a**, make videos, and really f**k with the song like that made me happy 'cause we had so much fun making ['Cheetah Print']."

Drake's New ICEMAN Trilogy

Elsewhere, other Drake collaborators on this new trilogy are speaking about their experience. Molly Santana wowed fans on ICEMAN's "Ran To Atlanta" alongside Future, and Complex's Jordan Rose talked to her about the link-up.

"Obviously, Drake hit me up and said, 'Future said your name, we got to get you on this song,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘This has to be destiny.'"