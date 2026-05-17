Sexyy Red Promotes "Baby Daddy" Drake's New Albums With Huge Billboard

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Drake and Sexyy Red delivered two new collaborations on the former's "ICEMAN" trilogy, specifically on "HABIBTI" and "MAID OF HONOUR."

"Rich Baby Daddy" will likely still stand as Drake's most iconic collaboration with Sexyy Red, but they have a lot more to share. Following her "Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Nor Thurr" appearances on Drizzy's new albums, she decided to support her friend in a huge way.

The St. Louis star took to Twitter to share an image of her in front of a massive billboard she bought in Toronto to promote the new releases, specifically ICEMAN. "GO GET MY BABY DADDY ALBUM WTF!" she wrote as both the post's caption and the message on the billboard itself. The billboard also featured a picture of the two artists smiling for the camera.

Ironically enough, despite Sexyy mostly promoting ICEMAN here, she appears on the other two LPs in this weekend's triple threat. "Cheetah Print" is causing a lot of conversation as a MAID OF HONOUR highlight, with Pitchfork giving it their "Best New Track" moniker. Others, though, are not as praiseful, instead trashing the record's heavy club vibe and playful presentation.

The other collab to speak on is "Hurrr Nor Thurr" on HABIBTI, which features a hushed Sexyy performance in an R&B setting. This duo's collaborations continue to polarize, but it's undeniable that they bring some unique energy and fun out of one another.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Sexyy Red Collabs

Drake and Sexyy Red's friendship has manifested various times in musical form. They have the aforementioned "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA off The Boy's 2023 full-length, For All The Dogs. "U My Everything," which notably used Metro Boomin's diss-intended "BBL Drizzy" beat, appeared on Sexyy's 2024 mixtape In Sexyy We Trust. With "Hurrr Nor Thurr" and "Cheetah Print," they rounded out their bangers so far. We definitely expect more in the future.

We'll see in what other ways Drake and Sexyy Red link up, as they support each other through a lot of other areas. They are active on social media regarding each other's moves, and they might pop up in the other's music video even when they aren't a part of the track. Their pride in each other shines, and they have much more to share.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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