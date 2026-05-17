Sexyy Red Promotes "Baby Daddy" Drake's New Albums With Huge Billboard

"Rich Baby Daddy" will likely still stand as Drake's most iconic collaboration with Sexyy Red, but they have a lot more to share. Following her "Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Nor Thurr" appearances on Drizzy's new albums, she decided to support her friend in a huge way.

The St. Louis star took to Twitter to share an image of her in front of a massive billboard she bought in Toronto to promote the new releases, specifically ICEMAN. "GO GET MY BABY DADDY ALBUM WTF!" she wrote as both the post's caption and the message on the billboard itself. The billboard also featured a picture of the two artists smiling for the camera.

Ironically enough, despite Sexyy mostly promoting ICEMAN here, she appears on the other two LPs in this weekend's triple threat. "Cheetah Print" is causing a lot of conversation as a MAID OF HONOUR highlight, with Pitchfork giving it their "Best New Track" moniker. Others, though, are not as praiseful, instead trashing the record's heavy club vibe and playful presentation.

The other collab to speak on is "Hurrr Nor Thurr" on HABIBTI, which features a hushed Sexyy performance in an R&B setting. This duo's collaborations continue to polarize, but it's undeniable that they bring some unique energy and fun out of one another.

Drake & Sexyy Red Collabs

Drake and Sexyy Red's friendship has manifested various times in musical form. They have the aforementioned "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA off The Boy's 2023 full-length, For All The Dogs. "U My Everything," which notably used Metro Boomin's diss-intended "BBL Drizzy" beat, appeared on Sexyy's 2024 mixtape In Sexyy We Trust. With "Hurrr Nor Thurr" and "Cheetah Print," they rounded out their bangers so far. We definitely expect more in the future.