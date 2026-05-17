President Of OVO Sound Suggests Drake Might Be Dropping Again

Drake just dropped so much material that fans wouldn't blame him if he chose to take a long break after his three new albums... But he's never been one to settle for too long. Fans now think we're in for a new project sooner than we thought, thanks to an Instagram post from OVO Sound's president, Mr. Morgan.

The record label boss took to the social media platform to celebrate Drake's gargantuan release week with big first-week projections. ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR have dominated social media all weekend, and Morgan's looking forward to a lot of time at the top. "summers ours, winter too," he captioned the post.

This immediately got fans to speculate and read deeply into the simple message. Is this a celebration of the expected longevity of these tracklists or a hint at a new winter drop? What's going to happen in the fall? Will ICEMAN just sound better in cold months?

Fans don't know any of these answers, but they're still excited for more. Maybe a winter release could see Drizzy take a new artistic approach, much like how he divided this new trilogy. But those LPs are so well-encompassing of his artistry that it's hard to predict what a new approach would be.

Is Drake Still Under UMG?

What's more is that this potential new winter release could finalize speculation about Drake's relationship with his parent label, UMG. He's currently appealing a dismissed defamation lawsuit against them for releasing the Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Not Like Us."

But the label-artist dynamic's relevance to this new trilogy is different. Some fans and media outlets believe the Toronto superstar dropped three albums in order to fulfill his present record label contract with UMG, thus allowing him to move elsewhere or go fully independent.

As such, if Mr. Morgan is really teasing a follow-up album in the winter, it could be the 6ix God's first independent release. But again, all of these angles and questions are unconfirmed and speculative at press time.