Drake's Father Dennis Graham Reveals He Doesn't Have Cancer Anymore

Drake had a lot to say on his three new albums ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI, whether it was about the past two years of beef or more personal and important revelations. On ICEMAN's opening track "Make Them Cry," he revealed his father Dennis Graham was going through a cancer battle. Fortunately, it seems like this lyric is now in the past.

TMZ caught Dennis in West Hollywood last night after the project's release, specifically at Bar Jubilee. There, he confirmed his cancer battle is over.

"No, that was a while back," Graham remarked. "I'm okay now. I'm wonderful. My phone's been going off all night. Thank you guys for the concern. I love you all. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it. It was lung cancer at first. Fortunately, I got a message that it disappeared. So here I am... I have a puff every now and then. But I'm not smoking like I used to. I want to thank everybody for being concerned about me. I love you all. Peace."

We're glad to hear this battle is behind Dennis Graham and wish him all the best health and happiness in the future. The ICEMAN revelation shocked fans upon impact. But now, it goes to show just how long his son has been working hard in the lab on these releases.

Drake's "Make Them Cry"

After this massive triple-album drop, fans are wondering why Drake chose this approach. Right now, the leading theory posits that these albums got him out of his record label deal with UMG. The Toronto superstar's OVO banner was under Republic Records, a division of the major label he sued for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track from Kendrick Lamar.

But again, these three albums are about much more than just that context. Personal revelations like his father's cancer root these LPs in a lot more introspective and perseverant ideas.