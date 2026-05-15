Drake's Father Dennis Graham Reveals He Doesn't Have Cancer Anymore

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Father Dennis Graham Doesnt Have Cancer Anymore
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Drake (L) accepts the Top Artist award with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
On the opening track for "ICEMAN," "Make Them Cry," Drake revealed his dad Dennis Graham was going through a cancer battle.

Drake had a lot to say on his three new albums ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI, whether it was about the past two years of beef or more personal and important revelations. On ICEMAN's opening track "Make Them Cry," he revealed his father Dennis Graham was going through a cancer battle. Fortunately, it seems like this lyric is now in the past.

TMZ caught Dennis in West Hollywood last night after the project's release, specifically at Bar Jubilee. There, he confirmed his cancer battle is over.

"No, that was a while back," Graham remarked. "I'm okay now. I'm wonderful. My phone's been going off all night. Thank you guys for the concern. I love you all. From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it. It was lung cancer at first. Fortunately, I got a message that it disappeared. So here I am... I have a puff every now and then. But I'm not smoking like I used to. I want to thank everybody for being concerned about me. I love you all. Peace."

We're glad to hear this battle is behind Dennis Graham and wish him all the best health and happiness in the future. The ICEMAN revelation shocked fans upon impact. But now, it goes to show just how long his son has been working hard in the lab on these releases.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake's "Make Them Cry"

After this massive triple-album drop, fans are wondering why Drake chose this approach. Right now, the leading theory posits that these albums got him out of his record label deal with UMG. The Toronto superstar's OVO banner was under Republic Records, a division of the major label he sued for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track from Kendrick Lamar.

But again, these three albums are about much more than just that context. Personal revelations like his father's cancer root these LPs in a lot more introspective and perseverant ideas.

Drake's relationship with his father Dennis Graham is a pillar, so hearing it come up lyrically wasn't a surprise. Fortunately, they can celebrate moving past a dark moment, and look forward to more life on the horizon.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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