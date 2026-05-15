Drake's Three New Albums Completely Crashed Spotify

BY Alexander Cole
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2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Drake accepts the Top Male Artist award onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Drake dropped not one, not two, but three albums last night, and Spotify was having a tough time keeping up with the demand.

Last night, the hip-hop world was expecting Drake to release his new album, ICEMAN. What they did not expect was for the artist to circumvent expectations and deliver three albums. He also came through with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. This came as a complete shock, albeit a welcome one for those who are invested in the artist.

Ultimately, there have been some mixed reactions to the albums. However, there is no denying that these albums are going to get a whole lot of streams. We know this because last night, Spotify was having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

As soon as the projects were released, fans noticed that Spotify was having trouble loading them. The entire platform was lagging behind, and this led to some frustration. After about 10 minutes, all three albums were in their rightful place on the platform. It was a slight hiccup, albeit an expected one.

Read More: Drake Reveals His Father Dennis Graham Has Cancer On New "ICEMAN" Track

Drake Had Spotify In Shambles

All three albums have a different vibe to them. HABIBTI is the R&B record. Meanwhile, MAID OF HONOUR is for those who felt like Honestly, Nevermind was an underrated masterpiece. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which contains the rapping and most of the shots at Kendrick.

In theory, there is something for everyone here. Whether or not the quality is there is up for the listener to decide. Reactions to the album have already proven to be polarizing, and we can only imagine how that will develop throughout the day.

No matter what, it is clear that we are in for a truly wild discourse cycle over the next week or so.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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