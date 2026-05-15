Drake's Three New Albums Completely Crashed Spotify

Last night, the hip-hop world was expecting Drake to release his new album, ICEMAN. What they did not expect was for the artist to circumvent expectations and deliver three albums. He also came through with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. This came as a complete shock, albeit a welcome one for those who are invested in the artist.

Ultimately, there have been some mixed reactions to the albums. However, there is no denying that these albums are going to get a whole lot of streams. We know this because last night, Spotify was having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

As soon as the projects were released, fans noticed that Spotify was having trouble loading them. The entire platform was lagging behind, and this led to some frustration. After about 10 minutes, all three albums were in their rightful place on the platform. It was a slight hiccup, albeit an expected one.

Drake Had Spotify In Shambles

All three albums have a different vibe to them. HABIBTI is the R&B record. Meanwhile, MAID OF HONOUR is for those who felt like Honestly, Nevermind was an underrated masterpiece. Lastly, you have ICEMAN, which contains the rapping and most of the shots at Kendrick.

In theory, there is something for everyone here. Whether or not the quality is there is up for the listener to decide. Reactions to the album have already proven to be polarizing, and we can only imagine how that will develop throughout the day.