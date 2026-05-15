Kodak Black Arrested In South Florida On Fleeing & Resisting Charges

BY Tallie Spencer
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Kodak Black performs at the 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
The rapper was taken into custody on Thursday, May 14.

Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested again in South Florida. According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, the rapper was taken into custody Thursday in Pompano Beach. Jail records show the 28-year-old artist remains in custody at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale as of Thursday. Court records tied to the arrest had not yet been filed at the time of reporting.

Kodak Black is currently facing charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, along with resisting arrest without violence. Additional details surrounding the incident have not yet been made public.

The latest arrest comes just days after Kodak Black was reportedly arrested in Orange County, Florida on May 6 on drug-related charges. The back-to-back legal incidents have once again placed the rapper’s personal life under heavy public scrutiny. Over the years, Kodak has frequently found himself in headlines tied to arrests. The issues have surrounded probation and other legal troubles. Furthermore, these are legal affairs that have at times interrupted his music career.

As HNHH previously reported, it seems as though just as momentum starts building again, "another mugshot or court case pulls the conversation away from the music." Therefor, the public returns back to the same questions about whether Kodak can stay out of trouble long enough for the focus to remain on his career.

Read More: Kodak Black Sparks Colorism Debate After Speaking On Light-Skinned Women

Kodak Black Arrested Again
Graphic by Thomas Egan | Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Florida rapper has dealt with multiple legal issues throughout his career, with several arrests making headlines over the years. However, Kodak Black has remained one of the most commercially successful artists to emerge from South Florida in the last decade.

Moreover, Kodak Black has continued releasing music consistently while navigating various personal and legal controversies. These legal issues have followed his career for years now.

As of now, neither Kodak Black nor his team have publicly addressed the latest arrest. In addition, more information is expected to surface once official court documents are filed.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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