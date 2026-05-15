On Friday, Drake dropped three albums, including ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Going into ICEMAN Episode 4, fans assumed we were only getting one album. Eventually, it became clear that we might get a double album. In the end, Drizzy surprised everyone by revealing that this would be a triple-release.

It is something that absolutely no one saw coming. Even the leakers felt like this was too much of a surprise to spoil. DJ Akademiks is considered to be someone who has the inside scoop on all things Drake. However, even he could not have predicted what was to come last night.

While live on stream, Ak found himself reacting to Episode 4 along with his chat. When the end came around, and Akademiks saw that there were three albums, his reactions left fans in stitches. In fact, it was eerily reminiscent of his reaction to hearing Drake on "Sicko Mode."

DJ Akademiks Was Excited

We can't necessarily blame DJ Akademiks for feeling this way. Ultimately, there were millions of fans at home feeling the exact same way. ICEMAN is an album that had been teased for months. No one could have expected this kind of pump fake, with two additional albums to consume.

If you have listened to the albums, you've probably noticed a theme with each effort. HABIBTI is an R&B-heavy album, while MAID OF HONOUR focuses on club tracks. Lastly, ICEMAN is the pure rap album, where Drizzy is unleashing subs at his enemies.