DJ Akademiks Has An Out-Of-Body Experience As Drake Announces Triple-Album Release

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks was live on stream last night when Drake came through with the announcement that he was dropping three albums.

On Friday, Drake dropped three albums, including ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Going into ICEMAN Episode 4, fans assumed we were only getting one album. Eventually, it became clear that we might get a double album. In the end, Drizzy surprised everyone by revealing that this would be a triple-release.

It is something that absolutely no one saw coming. Even the leakers felt like this was too much of a surprise to spoil. DJ Akademiks is considered to be someone who has the inside scoop on all things Drake. However, even he could not have predicted what was to come last night.

While live on stream, Ak found himself reacting to Episode 4 along with his chat. When the end came around, and Akademiks saw that there were three albums, his reactions left fans in stitches. In fact, it was eerily reminiscent of his reaction to hearing Drake on "Sicko Mode."

Read More: Drake Says He’d Take $500K Over Dinner With Jay-Z On “ICEMAN” Episode 4

DJ Akademiks Was Excited

We can't necessarily blame DJ Akademiks for feeling this way. Ultimately, there were millions of fans at home feeling the exact same way. ICEMAN is an album that had been teased for months. No one could have expected this kind of pump fake, with two additional albums to consume.

If you have listened to the albums, you've probably noticed a theme with each effort. HABIBTI is an R&B-heavy album, while MAID OF HONOUR focuses on club tracks. Lastly, ICEMAN is the pure rap album, where Drizzy is unleashing subs at his enemies.

Ultimately, we expect some polarizing reactions going into the morning. This is typically the case with Drake albums, and with three albums' worth of material, hip-hop fans will have something to say.

Read More: Six-Year-Old Pit Bull Attack Survivor Hopes Kendrick Lamar Attends His Birthday Party

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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