Six-Year-Old Pit Bull Attack Survivor Hopes Kendrick Lamar Attends His Birthday Party

Kendrick Lamar may not know it yet, but one young fan in Detroit is hoping the rap superstar can help make his birthday unforgettable. According to ClickOnDetroit, six-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. is finally back home after spending months hospitalized following a devastating pit bull attack that took both of his arms. Since the March incident, Romell has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation while learning how to walk again. Videos shared by his family captured emotional moments of the young boy taking his first steps during recovery at the hospital.

Now preparing to celebrate his seventh birthday on July 31, Romell has one major wish in mind. He wants Kendrick Lamar to attend his birthday party. The Detroit child is reportedly a huge fan of the Compton rapper and has openly expressed how much it would mean to meet him.

Throughout the difficult recovery process, Romell’s community has continued rallying around him and his family with support, encouragement, and donations. His mother, Preshauna Jones, has remained by his side every step of the way as he adjusts to a dramatically different life at such a young age.

He Wants Kendrick To Come To His Birthday Party

The story has touched many online. Supporters now hoping Kendrick Lamar or someone from his team eventually sees Romell’s request ahead of his birthday later this summer. While there has not yet been any public response from Kendrick, social media users have already started amplifying the story. They hope it helps make the meeting happen.

Many online believe Romell’s heartfelt request could realistically catch the rapper’s attention.