Kendrick Lamar Delivers Adorable Birthday Message To TDE Member's Son

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “GNX” onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kendrick Lamar rarely makes videos for social media, but he changed that trend with a sweet video for 2Teez's son.

Kendrick Lamar is someone who typically stays off the internet. In between albums, you don't hear much from him. Although you may see him at the Grammys from time to time, for the most part, he is doing his own thing and keeping to himself.

Overall, it is hard to blame Kendrick for wanting to be like this. At the end of the day, people can be pretty weird. We can only imagine what kind of DMs and replies Lamar would get if he were active on social media on a regular basis.

Having said that, sometimes he breaks character and comes through with a message that makes its way to the internet. Case in point, a video of Lamar is now going viral on social media for all of the right reasons.

In this video, Lamar is wishing TDE member 2Teez's son a Happy Birthday. It is an adorable message, and Kendrick even makes sure to shoutout the kid's baseball team.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

Kendrick Lamar With A Sweet Message

It is an incredibly sweet video that just proves how Kendrick shows up for his friends. It is a small gesture, but one that is probably going to go a long way for that child, as well as his baseball teammates.

As it stands, it is impossible to say what Kendrick has cooking up right now. There have been rumblings that he is spending time in the studio, recording new music. However, there is no guarantee that anything is going to drop anytime soon.

J. Cole dropped earlier this year, and Drake is supposed to drop soon as well. We know Kendrick is competitive. With that in mind, perhaps a new album could very well be on the horizon. If that is the case, fans are in for a treat.

Either way, it is just cool to see Lamar going viral in this way. We hope 2Teez's son had a great birthday, and hopefully, the baseball team continues to win.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors Music Drake's Alleged Sources Claim Hidden Daughter Accusations Are Fake News
Comments 0