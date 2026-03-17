Kendrick Lamar Delivers Adorable Birthday Message To TDE Member's Son

Kendrick Lamar is someone who typically stays off the internet. In between albums, you don't hear much from him. Although you may see him at the Grammys from time to time, for the most part, he is doing his own thing and keeping to himself.

Overall, it is hard to blame Kendrick for wanting to be like this. At the end of the day, people can be pretty weird. We can only imagine what kind of DMs and replies Lamar would get if he were active on social media on a regular basis.

Having said that, sometimes he breaks character and comes through with a message that makes its way to the internet. Case in point, a video of Lamar is now going viral on social media for all of the right reasons.

In this video, Lamar is wishing TDE member 2Teez's son a Happy Birthday. It is an adorable message, and Kendrick even makes sure to shoutout the kid's baseball team.

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Kendrick Lamar With A Sweet Message

It is an incredibly sweet video that just proves how Kendrick shows up for his friends. It is a small gesture, but one that is probably going to go a long way for that child, as well as his baseball teammates.

As it stands, it is impossible to say what Kendrick has cooking up right now. There have been rumblings that he is spending time in the studio, recording new music. However, there is no guarantee that anything is going to drop anytime soon.

J. Cole dropped earlier this year, and Drake is supposed to drop soon as well. We know Kendrick is competitive. With that in mind, perhaps a new album could very well be on the horizon. If that is the case, fans are in for a treat.

Either way, it is just cool to see Lamar going viral in this way. We hope 2Teez's son had a great birthday, and hopefully, the baseball team continues to win.