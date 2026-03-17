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Music
Kendrick Lamar Delivers Adorable Birthday Message To TDE Member's Son
Kendrick Lamar rarely makes videos for social media, but he changed that trend with a sweet video for 2Teez's son.
By
Alexander Cole
March 17, 2026