Baby Keem Grabs Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd For "Good Flirts" Visual

Baby Keem's Ca$ino has been a great success in the eyes of many fans and commercially speaking. Earlier this week, his sophomore record debuted at number four on the Hot 200 with nearly 72,000 units. It's the Nevada rapper's best opening week of his career and it's partially because of songs like "Good Flirts."
So, it's fitting that Baby Keem is celebrating that achievement and giving the fans what they want by dropping the accompanying video for said track. It's another visually appealing watch and making it even better is the fact that the song's guests, Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd appear throughout it.
Directed by Renell Medrano (Lorde & Bad Bunny), the four-minute watch is dark, gloomy, and slightly grainy. It represents the song's lyrics well, which detail a once strong relationship that came to an end.
While feelings are still there for Keem, he tries to search for a "good flirt" and a fun one-night stand on the weekend to fill the void. But ultimately, it doesn't do much as he reminisces about those phone calls and experiences they shared.
That's reflected in the video as Keem tries to engage with another woman.
Shifting focus to Lamar, a lot has been made about his verse and his inclusion feeling forced and out of place. His section takes the song in a goofier direction with lyrics about crushing on booty and plaques inside lady parts.
But underneath, his lyrics still fit the theme of the track; they just have a more toxic and playful tone than Boyd and Keem's.
When Did Baby Keem Drop Ca$ino?
As a result, it doesn't feel like there's a halt/massive switch-up in tone visually speaking either. What's also a tad ironic is that "Good Flirts" is performing well streaming wise. In fact, it's the most played song on Spotify, with nearly 12.1 million streams.
The title track is a small step behind at around 11.5 million plays.
Baby Keem dropped Ca$ino on February 20, ending what was almost a full five years since his last LP, The Melodic Blue. The project contains 11 songs on DSPs but 12 on physicals. On top of the Momo Boyd and Kendrick Lamar placements, Too $hort and Che Ecru (x2 on physical copies) appear as well.
It's Keem's most direct and personal listen as he reflects on his rough childhood, complex family dynamics, and more.