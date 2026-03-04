NBA YoungBoy Deletes Social Media Amid Backlash For Dissing Son

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy got into it with his ex Arcola online. He and Arcola have one child together, and in various posts on Twitter/X, she insinuated that the rapper isn't doing his part as a parent. She even shared one critic's tweet, which accused him of prioritizing his dating life over his kids. "Boy shut up and get them kids," the critic wrote. "Talked all that shi about Sherhonda picking men over you & yo rich a**!iterally doing the same."

"Ahahahaaa this the one and not the 2," she replied. This earned a fiery response from YB, who didn't hold back in the slightest. “Girl f**k yo baby! You a never try again! Tell the world knock on my door," he declared. “Tbh have y’all can go to court b*** I’ll gladly pay it’s f** you. I don’t play or do no pretending idc idgaf fwm.”

This earned him some serious backlash, as social media users called him out for dissing his own son.

NBA YoungBoy & Arcola Drama

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Now, it looks like he might be feeling the weight of that backlash, as he appears to have deactivated his social media accounts. It's unclear exactly when the accounts were deactivated, but it was after Arcola accused him of allowing their son to get hurt on his watch.

"You don’t even love yourself b*tch!" she wrote. "I know it’s f*ck my baby, it’s been f*ck my baby when you let his finger get burned and yo lying a** wife said he got bit bye a 'dog' f*ck you and everything you stand for b*tch, you gone rot in hell too."